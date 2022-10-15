First Half Analysis: Penalties, third-down defense plaguing Michigan State against Wisconsin

Michigan State and Wisconsin have traded blows in a field position battle today in East Lansing. The Badgers lead 14-7 at the break.

The Spartans were plagued by six penalties for a total of 67 yards in the first half. Several of those penalties halted Michigan State momentum on offense, and kept drives alive for Wisconsin. In addition, MSU defensive end Michael Fletcher, who started for the Spartans, was ejected on a late-hit targeting penalty.

Fletcher's ejection leaves Michigan State even more thin up front, as regular starters Jeff Pietrowski and Khris Bogle are still out with injuries.

Michigan State Offense

The Spartans went three-and-out on their first possession. MSU called two run plays for one yard each, and then quarterback Payton Thorne was sacked on third-and-long, with a holding penalty, to end the 'drive'.



Michigan State got into a rhythm on its second drive, running the ball with conviction and setting up a deep play-action connection between Thorne and Jayden Reed. However, the Spartans' drive stalled at the one yard line, where they were stuffed on back-to-back run plays on third and fourth down. Hindsight is 20-20, but I didn't love offensive coordinator Jay Johnson's play calls down by the goal line.

Slow starts offensively have plagued this team all season, and that was the case again today.

With fewer pass plays called, Thorne hasn't had too many opportunities to make plays. The redshirt junior has looked much better today however, completing 9-of-12 pass attempts for 89 yards. Reed has been his favorite target, with four catches for 75 yards. Michigan State needs to find a way to get other guys involved however, as the Spartans' second-leading receiver is Keon Coleman with one catch for five yards.

Michigan State Defense