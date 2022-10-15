First Half Analysis: Penalties, third-down defense plaguing Michigan State against Wisconsin
The Spartans are in a Homecoming battle this evening against the Badgers...
Michigan State and Wisconsin have traded blows in a field position battle today in East Lansing. The Badgers lead 14-7 at the break.
The Spartans were plagued by six penalties for a total of 67 yards in the first half. Several of those penalties halted Michigan State momentum on offense, and kept drives alive for Wisconsin. In addition, MSU defensive end Michael Fletcher, who started for the Spartans, was ejected on a late-hit targeting penalty.
Fletcher's ejection leaves Michigan State even more thin up front, as regular starters Jeff Pietrowski and Khris Bogle are still out with injuries.
Michigan State Offense
- The Spartans went three-and-out on their first possession. MSU called two run plays for one yard each, and then quarterback Payton Thorne was sacked on third-and-long, with a holding penalty, to end the 'drive'.
Michigan State got into a rhythm on its second drive, running the ball with conviction and setting up a deep play-action connection between Thorne and Jayden Reed. However, the Spartans' drive stalled at the one yard line, where they were stuffed on back-to-back run plays on third and fourth down. Hindsight is 20-20, but I didn't love offensive coordinator Jay Johnson's play calls down by the goal line.
Slow starts offensively have plagued this team all season, and that was the case again today.
- The Spartans have looked better at times in the run game today, but they haven't consistently gotten a push up front. Adjusting for sack yards, Michigan State is averaging 3.6 yards per carry. Head coach Mel Tucker said MSU would call more straight run plays this week, and the Spartans have followed through on that, with 18 called run plays against just 13 pass plays.
- With fewer pass plays called, Thorne hasn't had too many opportunities to make plays. The redshirt junior has looked much better today however, completing 9-of-12 pass attempts for 89 yards. Reed has been his favorite target, with four catches for 75 yards. Michigan State needs to find a way to get other guys involved however, as the Spartans' second-leading receiver is Keon Coleman with one catch for five yards.
Scroll to Continue
Read More
Michigan State Defense
- For the fifth consecutive game, the Spartans' defense surrendered a touchdown on their opponents opening drive. Michigan State got Wisconsin to 3rd-and-18 at the Spartans' 22 yard line, but nickelback Angelo Grose was beaten in pass coverage and surrendered a first down. The Badgers then scored on 4th-and-goal inside the one to take the lead.
- Michigan State came out in a 4-3 defensive alignment today against Wisconsin. The Spartans' base defense is a 4-2-5, but defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton has been criticized for that alignment for some time now. With the injuries to the secondary, it makes sense for MSU to swap a defensive back for a linebacker.
- Jacoby Windmon is just a play-maker. He's been Michigan State's best pass-rusher this season, starting the year at defensive end. However, Windmon moved to linebacker today in the Spartans' new 4-3 scheme, and he came up with an interception deep in Badger territory to set up MSU's first score of the game. Windmon has been quiet in recent weeks, but he came up with another huge play today.
- The Spartans continue to be dreadful on third down. On Wisconsin's second scoring drive, Michigan State had the Badgers in a 3rd-and-6 at the MSU's 26 yard line, but freshman safety Dillon Tatum was beaten in coverage. Instead of forcing a field goal, the Spartans' surrendered another touchdown. Overall, Wisconsin was just 2-for-5 on third downs in the first half, but the two conversions they got were big ones.
- I can't help but feel terrible for Xavier Henderson. The senior started at safety today after missing the past five weeks, but missed a tackle on Wisconsin's first play and immediately was limping on that bad right leg. He was attended to by trainers and went straight to the sidelines.
This was not the season that Henderson had in mind when he opted to return to East Lansing for a fifth year. He was replaced by true freshman Dillon Tatum in the secondary, as regular replacement Kendall Brooks did not dress today. Henderson did return later in the half, but it's clear he's not close to 100 percent out there.