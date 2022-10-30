First Half Analysis: Michigan State in a tight battle with rival Wolverines

Michigan State is hanging around and in a battle against in-state rival Michigan in Ann Arbor. The Spartans' entered the game as a 23-point underdog, but have hung tough and trail the Wolverines just 13-7 after 30 minutes.

Here's what we've observed in the first half of play:

Michigan State Offense

Jay Johnson got creative on the opening drive, running a reverse on the second play from scrimmage that picked up 17 yards. Unfortunately, Michigan State was hit with back-to-back penalties immediately after, which put the Spartans way behind the sticks and MSU would later have to punt.

Offensive tackle Jarrett Horst seems to get an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty early in the game every week, and he got another one on the Spartans' opening drive of the game. The penalty came right after MSU picked up a big gain on the reverse run to Jayden Reed, and it killed the drive. Michigan State had four penalties on their first drive, and that's a recipe for disaster.

The Spartans are definitely pulling out all the stops tonight. Tucker elected to go for a fourth-and-inches from his own 46 yard line on MSU's second possession, but the Spartans were stuffed on the play and turned it over on downs after replay overturned a first down ruling.

Keon Coleman is an absolute DUDE . The sophomore carried the Spartans' offense in the first half, as he racked up 104 yards and a touchdown on four catches in the opening 30 minutes.



On Michigan State's third possession, Coleman made two outstanding contested catches against one-on-one coverage to put Michigan State on the board. The first came on a crucial 3rd-and-8 that went for 29 yards, and two plays later Johnson dialed it up again and Payton Thorne hit Coleman for a 26-yard touchdown. The Spartans needed their best players to step up in this game, and Coleman certainly has early for MSU. Give a nod to Thorne for putting the ball up and giving his big wide out a chance to make a play as well.

Johnson has dialed up a couple nice play calls in the first half, but he's 0-for-2 on a pair of crucial fourth down play calls. The fourth down play call down inside the 10 yard line was especially egregious, and it cost the Spartans a chance at crucial points.

