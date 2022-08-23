Four-star athlete decommits from Michigan State's 2023 recruiting class
One day after pushing their total of four-star commitments in the 2023 class to 11, Michigan State football is back down to 10 four-stars after Murfreesboro (Tenn.) McGavock athlete Demitrius Bell announced his decommitment from the Spartans.
Bell first committed to Michigan State as a wide receiver prospect, before his recruiting profile was switched to "athlete" in the weeks following. He had been committed to MSU since June 8.
Bell deleted his decommitment tweet from his Twitter profile, but re-tweeted the image above off Hayes Fawcett's Twitter account.
Ranked No. 388 overall, the No. 24 athlete and No. 11 player from the state of Tennessee, Bell had been Michigan State's only wide receiver committed in 2023. MSU wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins was Bell's primary recruiter for the Spartans.
This news comes just over 24 hours after Michigan State received a commitment from four-star defensive line prospect Jalen Thompson, out of Detroit Cass Tech.
Thompson is now the 10th four-star commit Michigan State's 2023 class, which has dropped to No. 22 in 247Sports' Team Rankings following Bell's decommitment. Should all 10 four-star commitments hold through 'Signing Day', it would set a new program record for MSU for number of four-star signees in a single recruiting cycle.
The current school record for four-star prospects in a single recruiting cycle is nine, which was set in 2016 when the Spartans were coming off former head coach Mark Dantonio's third Big Ten championship.
MSU signed five four-stars in the class of 2022, which was more than its three previous recruiting classes combined, but the Spartans are on the verge of blowing that number out of the water in this cycle.
Michigan State verbal commitments, Class of 2023
- Four-star EDGE Bai Jobe; Community Christian School; Norman, Okla.; No. 72 nationally, No. 9 EDGE, No. 1 in state of Oklahoma
- Four-star DL Andrew Depaepe; Pleasant Valley High School; Bettendorf, Iowa; No. 190 nationally, No. 28 Defensive Lineman, No. 3 in state of Iowa
- Four-star OT Stanton Ramil; Thompson High School; Alabaster, Ala.; No. 194 nationally, No. 21 Offensive Tackle, No. 15 in the state of Alabama
- Four-star DL Jalen Thompson; Cass Technical High School; Detroit, Mich.; No. 197 nationally, No. 30 Defensive Lineman, No. 3 in state of Michigan
- Four-star LB Jordan Hall; IMG Academy; Bradenton, Fla.; No. 209 nationally, No. 14 Linebacker, No. 41 in state of Florida
- Four-star IOL Cole Dellinger; Clarkston High School; Clarkston, Mich.; No. 338 nationally, No. 16 Interior Offensive Lineman, No. 5 in state of Michigan
- Four-star TE Brennan Parachek; Dexter High School; Dexter, Mich.; No. 339 nationally, No. 18 Tight End, No. 6 in state of Michigan
- Four-star RB Kedrick Reescano; New Caney High School; New Caney, Texas; No. 360 nationally, No. 23 Running Back; No. 63 in state of Texas
- Four-star IOL Clay Wedin; Carrollwood Day High School; Tampa, Fla.; No. 385 nationally, No. 21 Interior Offensive Lineman, No. 72 in state of Florida
- Four-star CB Chance Rucker; Ryan High School; Denton, Texas; No. 394 nationally, No. 38 Cornerback; No. 68 in state of Texas
- Three-star IOL Johnathan Slack; Martin Luther King High School; Detroit, Mich.; No. 560 nationally, No. 41 Interior Offensive Lineman, No. 13 in state of Michigan
- Three-star QB Bo Edmundson; Lake Travis High School; Austin, Texas; No. 765 nationally, No. 37 Quarterback, No. 146 in state of Texas
- Three-star CB Eddie Pleasant III; Carrollwood Day High School; Tampa, Fla.; No. 783 nationally, No. 74 Cornerback; No. 119 in state of Florida