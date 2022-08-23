Four-star athlete decommits from Michigan State's 2023 recruiting class

One day after pushing their total of four-star commitments in the 2023 class to 11, Michigan State football is back down to 10 four-stars after Murfreesboro (Tenn.) McGavock athlete Demitrius Bell announced his decommitment from the Spartans.

Bell first committed to Michigan State as a wide receiver prospect, before his recruiting profile was switched to "athlete" in the weeks following. He had been committed to MSU since June 8.

Bell deleted his decommitment tweet from his Twitter profile, but re-tweeted the image above off Hayes Fawcett's Twitter account.

Ranked No. 388 overall, the No. 24 athlete and No. 11 player from the state of Tennessee, Bell had been Michigan State's only wide receiver committed in 2023. MSU wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins was Bell's primary recruiter for the Spartans.

This news comes just over 24 hours after Michigan State received a commitment from four-star defensive line prospect Jalen Thompson, out of Detroit Cass Tech.

Thompson is now the 10th four-star commit Michigan State's 2023 class, which has dropped to No. 22 in 247Sports' Team Rankings following Bell's decommitment. Should all 10 four-star commitments hold through 'Signing Day', it would set a new program record for MSU for number of four-star signees in a single recruiting cycle.

The current school record for four-star prospects in a single recruiting cycle is nine, which was set in 2016 when the Spartans were coming off former head coach Mark Dantonio's third Big Ten championship.

MSU signed five four-stars in the class of 2022, which was more than its three previous recruiting classes combined, but the Spartans are on the verge of blowing that number out of the water in this cycle.

Michigan State verbal commitments, Class of 2023