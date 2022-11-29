Skip to main content

BREAKING: Michigan State loses first player to transfer portal following 2022 season

Portal season has begun in East Lansing...

Just two days after Michigan State football's regular season ended, the Spartans have lost a player to the transfer portal.

Freshman kicker Jack Stone, a member of MSU's class of 2022 recruiting class, declared his intention to enter the portal on Monday night.

"To Spartan Nation: To my teammates...it was an honor playing alongside every one of you this season," Stone wrote in a statement on Twitter. "To the coaches...thank you for the opportunity to represent the Green and White. To the Michigan State football program...thank you for everything you have done for me this year.

"I will always be thankful for this opportunity and MSU will always be a part of my story. With that being said, I have decided to transfer after this semester. I want you to know that I have nothing but respect for Michigan State.

"This was by no means and easy decision, but I believe that is it what's best for me. Thank you for a great year in East Lansing. Go Green!"

Stone split kicking duties with Auburn transfer Ben Patton, who joined Michigan State in the middle of training camp on Aug. 22.

Stone went 2-for-4 on field goal attempts this season for the Spartans, with a long of 51 yards. He had one field goal attempt blocked. Stone also went 15-for-16 on PAT attempts, and was the primary kickoff guy for the Spartans.

A three-star recruit out of Highland Park H.S. in Dallas, Stone was considered the No. 6 kicker in the class of 2022. He's the freshman young kicker to transfer after just one season since head coach Mel Tucker was hired. In 2020, MSU added kicker Jack Olsen joined the program, only to redshirt and transfer to Northwestern in April 2021.

With Stone's departure, Michigan State is left with Patton and sophomore Stephen Rusnak as the primary options at kicker, for now. Patton has two years of eligibility left, while Rusnak could redshirt the 2022 year after playing in just two games and have three years of eligibility left.

This season, Patton went 4-for-8 on field goal attempts, with a long of 48. He also had one field goal attempt blocked, and went 15-for-16 on PAT attempts.

Rusnak, meanwhile, did not attempt a field goal this season but made his only PAT attempt of the season against Penn State. Last season, Rusnak went 0-for-1 on field goals and 4-for-5 on PAT attempts.

