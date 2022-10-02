Georgia survives scare, 10 ranked teams lose to shake up AP Poll

For the second consecutive week, college football was rife with upsets across the country.

That has caused another shake-up in the Associated Press' college football Top 25 poll, as 10 ranked teams suffered defeats in Week 5.

No. 1 Alabama reclaimed the top spot in the AP Poll after a 49-26 road victory over Arkansas. Crimson Tide starting quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young was knocked out of the game in the second quarter with an injury to his throwing shoulder, and his status is currently unclear going forward.

Meanwhile, No. 2 Georgia dropped a spot after a massive scare at Missouri. The Bulldogs did not take the lead against the Tigers until the final four minutes of the game, but held on for a 26-22 victory.

Georgia (28) ended up with more first-place votes than Alabama (25), but the Tide edged the Bulldogs in total points (1,523 to 1,521).

The next four spots in the poll remained unchanged. No. 3 Ohio State handled business at home against Rutgers, defeating the Scarlet Knights by the score of 49-10. No. 4 Michigan survived the horrors of Kinnick Stadium with a 27-14 win over Iowa.

No. 5 Clemson avenged a loss from last season with a 30-20 home victory over then-No. 10 NC State. The Wolfpack dropped to No. 14 as a result. No. 6 USC held serve with a 42-25 win over Arizona State.

No. 7 Oklahoma State moved up two spots after a 36-25 victory on the road at Baylor, who was ranked No. 16 at the time. No. 8 Tennessee held its spot after enjoying a bye week.

No. 9 Ole Miss moved up five spots after defeating then-No. 7 Kentucky at home, 22-19. The Wildcats fell to No. 13 after their first loss of the season. Rounding out the Top 10 is No. 10 Penn State which overcame five turnovers in a 17-7 win over Northwestern.

The SEC leads all conferences with seven ranked teams, followed by five from the Pac-12. Both the Big 12 and ACC each have four teams ranked, while the Big Ten is down to just three a previous-No. 21 Minnesota was upset at home by Purdue.

Maryland, Minnesota, Illinois and Purdue are among the "Others receiving votes" category and are ranked No. 32, No. 34, No. 36 and T-39th in poll points, respectively.

Biggest Rise

No. 15 Wake Forest made the biggest jump this week, moving up seven spots after a road victory over then-No. 23 Florida State. Meanwhile, Ole Miss and No. 20 Kansas State each moved up five spots after victories this weekend.

Additionally, No. 17 TCU, No. 18 UCLA, No. 19 Kansas, No. 22 Syracuse, No. 23 Mississippi State and No. 25 LSU entered the poll for the first time this season.

Biggest Fall

No. 13 Kentucky and No. 21 Washington each fell six spots after losses, which were the largest drops of the weekend.

In addition, teams that were ranked a week ago that fell out of the poll include Baylor, Florida State, Arkansas, Minnesota, Texas A&M and Oklahoma.

For the full updated Associated Press Top 25 poll, click here.

Twitter: @mlounsberry_SI