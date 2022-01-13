Skip to main content

Michigan State football makes impactful hire for Spartan defense

Mel Tucker made a splash hire on Wednesday that could pay immediate dividends for the Spartans, both on the field and in recruiting

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker is hard at work to fix one of the biggest problems that plagued his Spartans during the 2021 season — the pass defense.

Tucker was adamant throughout last season that Michigan State's struggles in defending against the pass went beyond poor secondary play. Routinely, Tucker would bring up the Spartans' need for better pass rush to help their corners and safeties in coverage.

It appears that Tucker has made a move to help remedy that shortcoming. On Wednesday, On3Sports' Matt Zenitz reported that Michigan State is set to hire defensive line/pass rush trainer Brandon Jordan as the Spartans' new defensive ends coach and pass rush specialist.

While Jordan's experience coaching in the college ranks is limited, he does have extensive experience as a private trainer for nearly 200 active players in the National Football League.

In addition to bringing this impressive resume with him when he's out recruiting future pass rushers for the Spartans, its also being reported that Jordan will continue to train NFL athletes in East Lansing. This could also be a draw for future recruits who want to get an up-close look at what it takes to compete at the NFL level.

If Jordan does indeed continue to train NFL athletes privately while working at Michigan State, it will be interesting to see how he juggles both of those responsibilities. Jordan served as a defensive line coach at Austin Peay University in 2014 and 2015, and also served as a graduate assistant with the Governors in 2013. He played college football at Missouri S&T as an offensive lineman.

