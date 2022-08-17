Skip to main content
Which Uniforms Will Michigan State Football Feature In 2022?

Which Uniforms Will Michigan State Football Feature In 2022?

The Spartans' swag will be on full display...

There are many perks of being a school affiliated with Nike. The old saying goes, ‘look good, play good’ for a reason. A football program’s swag helps with fan engagement, player engagement and recruiting engagement.

Michigan State has represented Nike uniforms since 2000, and has renewed their agreement multiple times. Their latest contract is set to expire in 2027, after it was renewed most recently in 2016 for 11 additional years.

Since 2000, Michigan State’s football uniforms have evolved to be modernistic, yet simplistic. Under head coach Mark Dantonio, the Spartans added a gold and bronze alternate uniform which fans loved. Of course, Dantonio also implemented the neon alternates, which are easily the most polarizing uniforms amongst fans.

Under head coach Mel Tucker, Michigan State has brought back several helmet combinations, including the block ‘S’, script ‘State’, ‘All Green’ and, of course, the fan-favorite ‘Gruff Sparty’ look.

So, what can Spartan fans expect this season? Will there be a new uniform introduced in 2022?

Scroll to Continue

Read More

There are a plethora of combinations for Tucker and MSU to choose from. Amongst the helmets, fans can expect to see each of the variations mentioned above at some point during the year.

As for the jerseys and pants combinations, the traditional green and white uniforms will be worn for the majority of games, but Michigan State likes to throw out several combinations throughout the season. The neon alternates will surely make an appearance, to the joy of some fans and the chagrin of others.

This offseason, there has been a buzz on social media of fans clambering for a black uniform alternate, similar to what the basketball team has had. Don’t count on that happening this coming season, but it could definitely be in the works. Tucker is always plugged in on social media, and the head coach is keen on letting fans have a say in what the team wears.

Having Ohio State at home is an opportunity for Michigan State to break out a new uniform combination, or reviving an old jersey from the vault. The Spartans playing rival Michigan on the road could result in a new or unique helmet choice, but its not likely the MSU breaks out a new uniform.

While uniform combinations are the last thing Tucker is thinking about at the moment, with fall camp in full swing, fans are still eager to see what new looks are in store for the Spartans this season.

Michigan State Spartans

USATSI_18013343_168388427_lowres
Football

Michigan State's Passing Attack Could Be Potent In 2022

By Aedan Mulcrone59 minutes ago
USATSI_15198524_168388427_lowres
Football

Mel Tucker Notes Standouts From MSU's First Live Scrimmage Of Fall Camp

By Matthew LounsberryAug 16, 2022 2:44 PM EDT
USATSI_17058304_168388427_lowres
Football

Replacing explosiveness of Kenneth Walker, Jalen Nailor is tall task for Michigan State

By Matthew LounsberryAug 15, 2022 6:58 PM EDT
USATSI_18100354_168388427_lowres
Football

Did Payton Thorne reveal Michigan State’s backup quarterback for 2022?

By Matthew LounsberryAug 15, 2022 3:54 PM EDT
USATSI_11906571_168388427_lowres
Football

Michigan State football included in Top 15 of preseason AP Poll

By Matthew LounsberryAug 15, 2022 2:38 PM EDT
USATSI_18100358_168388427_lowres
Football

MSU QB Payton Thorne: ‘Keon Coleman is going to be a stud’

By Matthew LounsberryAug 14, 2022 7:02 PM EDT
USATSI_17431535_168388427_lowres
Football

Michigan State's Special Teams Still A Strength For Spartans

By Aedan MulcroneAug 13, 2022 7:39 PM EDT
USATSI_15136932_168388427_lowres
Football

Every Michigan State Player Appearing On A College Football Award Watchlist

By Matthew LounsberryAug 12, 2022 12:34 PM EDT