Michigan State's injuries, illness may keep 20 players out vs Penn State

No. 12 Michigan State may be missing up to 20 players, including six to eight starters, for Saturday's regular season finale against Penn State.

According to The Action Network's Brett McMurphy, the Spartans have been hit with a flu outbreak alongside of the plethora of injuries they've suffered in recent weeks.

This is potentially a massive blow for Michigan State's hopes of a 10-win regular season. The Spartans opened the week as a 1-point favorite over the Nittany Lions, but the point spread has since shifted in Penn State's favor.

Michigan State is now a 3.5-point underdog at home for 'Senior Day'.

Who will and won't be available is still unknown for now, but wide receiver Jayden Reed was seen in a walking boot after halftime last week against Ohio State, and tailback Kenneth Walker only had seven touches against the Buckeyes due to an ankle injury.

The Spartans have been without left tackle Jarrett Horst, defensive tackle Simeon Barrow, wide receiver Jalen Nailor, cornerback Charles Brantley and several others in recent weeks as well.

Head coach Mel Tucker often preaches about a "next man up" mentality within his program, but the amount of personnel missing for Saturday's game against a solid Penn State team will be difficult to overcome.