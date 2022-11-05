Injury Update: Starting linebacker returns to the lineup for Michigan State

Michigan State is getting set for kickoff against No. 16 Illinois, and we're beginning to get a clearer picture of who will be available for the Spartans this afternoon.

Let's start with the good news — MSU linebacker Ben VanSumeren is back in uniform and going through warmups for the Spartans. VanSumeren has been a regular starter for Michigan State this season, and should help in defending Illinois' rushing attack.

Freshman defensive end James Schott is in uniform for the first time all season as well. That may be due to the fact that Michigan State has been hit particularly hard at DE due to injury and suspension this season.

Moving on to the bad news — once again starting long snapper Hank Pepper did not join the specialists on the field during warm-ups, and appears to be 'Out' again for today's game.

We do not yet have updates on defensive end Jeff Pietrowski, who was in uniform last week against Michigan but did not play. Also not yet sure about defensive end Khris Bogle's status for today's game.

In addition to players missing due to injury, Michigan State is without eight players due to suspension following last weekend's postgame incident in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium.

Head coach Mel Tucker suspended starting linebacker/defensive end Jacoby Windmon, starting nickelback Angelo Grose and starting defensive end Zion Young, as well as several backups — linebacker Itayvion Brown, cornerback Justin White, cornerback Malcolm Jones, defensive end Brandon Wright and cornerback Khary Crump.

More updates to come right here at Spartan Nation.