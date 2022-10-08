Michigan State senior safety Xavier Henderson is in full uniform and warming up on the sideline as the Spartans begin final preparations for today's game against Ohio State.

Henderson has been out since suffering a leg injury in the first half of Michigan State's season-opener against Western Michigan. The senior, who served as a captain in all 13 games for MSU last season, has not dressed in any of the last four games, but did travel with the team to Maryland last week.

In addition, defensive tackle Jacob Slade is dressed and warming up for the Spartans as well. Slade, one of the best interior DTs in the Big Ten, has been out

Michigan State true freshman wide receiver Antonio Gates Jr. is dressed for the first time this season as well.

As for players not expected to play today, defensive ends Jeff Pietrowski and Khris Bogle have not been seen dressed or going through warm-ups. Also missing are defensive tackle Jalen Hunt, long snapper Hank Pepper, cornerback Marqui Lowery and wide receiver Christian Fitzpatrick.

Ohio State will be without several offensive starters against the Spartans this afternoon. Buckeye tailback Miyan Williams, who leads the team with eight rushing touchdowns, will not play today. He is one of 11 players listed as "Unavailable" for Ohio State today.

OSU starting tailback TreVeyon Henderson, who missed last week's game against Rutgers, is back in the lineup for the Buckeyes today.

Ohio State's top receiver, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, was also ruled 'Out' for today's game. The junior has struggled with injuries all season after being banged up in the Buckeye's season-opener against Notre Dame. This is the third straight game that Smith-Njigba will have missed, and the fourth out of the last five.

Fellow OSU wide receiver Kam Babb is also out, but the Buckeyes still have Marvin Harrison Jr., Julian Fleming and Emeka Egbuka available at the position.

Offensive guard Enokk Vimahi is listed as a game-time decision. In addition to Williams, Smith-Njigba and Babb, the other eight players who are unavailable for the Buckeyes today are DE Omari Abor, DE Tyler Friday, CB Jordan Hancock, CB Llloyd McFarquhar, LB Mitchell Melton, LB Teradja Mitchell, RB Evan Pryor and TE Joe Royer.