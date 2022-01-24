Skip to main content

Michigan State offensive lineman enters transfer portal, 16th Spartan to leave since season's end

Roster turnover continues in East Lansing, as Michigan State veteran O-lineman transfers

Michigan State offensive lineman Jacob Isaia has entered the transfer portal, marking the 19th Spartan to enter the portal since September and the 16th player to exit the program since the end of the regular season.

Isaia was a member of Michigan State's 2018 recruiting class. After redshirting in his first year in East Lansing, Isaia played in 24 games for the Spartans over the last three seasons, including all 13 games last season, primarily on special teams.

A product of Las Vegas, Isaia was a three-star recruit coming out of high school. He was ranked No. 909 overall, and the No. 17 offensive center in the class of 2018.

Isaia was a legacy recruit for the Spartans. His grandfather, Bob Apisa, was an All-American at fullback for Michigan State, and helped the Spartans win national championships in 1965 and 1966. Apisa was inducted into Michigan State's athletic Hall of Fame in 2017.

Michigan State signed four offensive lineman in the 2021 recruiting class — Gavin Broscious, Ashton Lepo, Braden Miller and Kristian Phillips. 

