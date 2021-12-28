Skip to main content
    •
    December 28, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    OC Jay Johnson: Michigan State's Jalen Nailor, Jayden Reed to play in Peach Bowl

    Michigan State offensive coordinator Jay Johnson has confirmed that both Jalen Nailor and Jayden Reed are available in the Peach Bowl
    Author:

    During a Tuesday press conference in preparation for the upcoming Peach Bowl, Michigan State offensive coordinator Jay Johnson confirmed that wide receivers Jalen Nailor and Jayden Reed will both be available for the Spartans.

    Nailor has not played since Oct. 30, when he was injured late in the first half during the 37-33 win over rival Michigan. Reed, meanwhile, has not missed any full games but did not appear to be at 100 precent in the outings against Ohio State and Penn State to end the season.

    Johnson is excited to get both of Michigan State’s top receiving playmakers on the field again at the same time.

    “Earlier in the year, when you have both of those guys, they’re obviously a couple of our top skill guys,” Johnson said. “Their playmaking ability speaks for itself. Any time that you can have more than one, you hope that can challenge a defense a little bit by who they have to cover, and things like that, and put more stresses on them. I think that’s going to be a big, huge key for us, having both those guys being active and their playmaking abilities.”

    Having Nailor available again will certainly benefit quarterback Payton Thorne, who has been missing a few other targets in the pass game as well. Tight end Tyler Hunt, who has split reps with Connor Heyward and others at the position, did not play in the Penn State game and is listed as ‘doubtful’ for the Peach Bowl.

    Read More

    With young tight ends Trenton Gillison and Kameron Allen having both entered the transfer portal, Michigan State is severely limited in their depth at the position.

    “Obviously, Connor Heyward will certainly be the forefront of what we do, and then it’s going to be Maliq [Carr],” Johnson said. “Those are going to be the main two that will carry the load at that position, and we’re excited about that.”

    Carr, a redshirt freshman who transferred to the program from Purdue, has experienced his own setbacks due to injury, but Johnson is excited about his development and sees him playing an important role for the Spartans, both in this bowl game and in the future.

    “Maliq was a little bit banged up really early in the year, which kind of hurt him,” Johnson said. “But now, with [tight ends] Coach [Ted] Gilmore and how he’s come along, I’ve been excited about him. He’s obviously really a big skill athlete, and we’re in a transition of how he’s been used in the past, but he’s working through that and I see a lot of positive things coming from him.”

    With star tailback Kenneth Walker opting out of the bowl game, combined with a Pittsburgh defense that has been very stout against the run, Michigan State’s passing attack may have to carry the day against the Panthers.

    Thorne has his two favorite targets available in Nailor and Reed, as well as receivers Tre Mosley and Montorie Foster – who has taken on a bigger role in the absence of Nailor. Heyward is a reliable veteran, while Carr is a youngster bursting with potential. It’ll be interesting to see how Johnson utilizes these various and diverse weapons in the Peach Bowl.

    USATSI_17058629_168388427_lowres
    Football

    OC Jay Johnson: Michigan State's Jalen Nailor, Jayden Reed to play in Peach Bowl

    22 seconds ago
    JalenNailorRutgers
    MSU Football

    Jalen Nailor to return for Peach Bowl for Spartans

    6 minutes ago
    USATSI_16615499_168388427_lowres
    Football

    Michigan State DC Scottie Hazelton talks Pitt QB Nick Patti, Bilentnikoff winner Jordan Addison

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_17292601_168388427_lowres
    Basketball

    Michigan State's Max Christie wins third Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_16615509_168388427_lowres
    Football

    Michigan State set to hire replacement for departed RB coach William Peagler

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_17397929_168388427_lowres
    Basketball

    Michigan State hoops enters AP Top 10 for first time this season

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_17242775_168388427_lowres
    Football

    After another transfer portal entry, should Michigan State football be worried?

    Dec 25, 2021
    William Peagler
    MSU Football

    Florida hires former Michigan State running backs coach William Peagler

    Dec 24, 2021