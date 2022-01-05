Michigan State WR Jayden Reed will return for senior season

The Spartans got a huge boost for 2022 when their best receiver chose to return to East Lansing

Michigan State got excellent news on Tuesday when leading receiver Jayden Reed announced that he will return to East Lansing for his senior season.

"Since I was a child I've been dreaming of playing in the NFL and I am one step closer to my goal," Reed said. "After long talks with God, my family, coaches, and friends I've come to a final decision to return to Michigan State and use my last year of eligibility."

With the final line of his message, it appears Reed has his eyes on a Big Ten Championship in 2022.

"We have unfinished business to take care of," he said. "See you in 2022!"

Reed was quarterback Payton Thorne's favorite target throughout this season, which comes as no surprise due to the connection those two have, which goes back to their middle school days.

The redshirt junior was named second team All-Big Ten by the conference's coaches and media as a returner, and also garnered third team All-Big Ten recognition as a wide receiver.

Reed finished the year with 59 catches for 1,026 yards with 10 touchdowns. he averaged 17.4 yards per catch this season. In the return game, Reed averaged 47.6 yards per punt return and a pair of touchdowns, and averaged 28.9 yards per kick return. He had a rushing touchdown this season as well.

It seemed whenever Thorne needed a big completion when the Spartans were in a dire situation, he went to Reed.

On fourth and 4, down 16 against Michigan, Thorne and Reed connected on a deep shot down the right sideline to set up a Kenneth Walker touchdown. That began the Spartans comeback in an eventual 37-33 victory.

On fourth and 15, with a three point lead in the snow against Penn State, Thorne went to Reed up the right sideline for a game-clinching touchdown.

Then, in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, on a night when the Spartans' offense struggled, Thorne connected with Reed twice up the right sideline for touchdowns against Pittsburgh.

Reed's return is a major boost for the Spartans in 2022. The connection between Thorne and his favorite target is a dangerous one for opponents. With this news, Michigan State should be considered a real contender in the Big Ten next season.