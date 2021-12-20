Skip to main content
    •
    December 20, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Michigan State loses tight end, wide receiver to transfer portal

    More changes to the Spartans' roster, as two more players have entered the transfer portal.
    Author:

    Just a handful of days after National Signing Day, Michigan State's football roster is experiencing more changes as two new players have entered their names into the transfer portal.

    True freshman tight end Kameron Allen and redshirt freshman wide receiver Ian Stewart both appeared in the transfer portal on Monday.

    Allen was a member of the 2021 recruiting class. He was rated as a 3-star tight end out of Texas, ranked No. 1277 in the nation. He did not appear in any games for the Spartans in 2021, so he will likely be redshirted and still have four years of eligibility at his new destination.

    Mel Tucker and Michigan State signed two tight ends in the 2022 recruiting class, which likely factored into Allen's decision to depart.

    Read More

    Stewart, meanwhile, was a member of the 2020 recruiting class. He was a 3-star wide receiver out of the state of Michigan, ranked No. 661 in the nation in his class. Stewart appeared in four games in his first year, and appeared in two games in 2021.

    The redshirt freshman had one reception for 8 yards in his Michigan State career. Stewart will likely have three years of eligibility left at his new program.

    The Spartans signed three wide receivers in the 2022 class.

    Michigan State has been one of the more active programs, in terms of players in and players out, with the transfer portal. Tucker brought in roughly 20 players via the portal ahead of the 2021 season, and the head coach has already recruited four transfers to East Lansing in preparation for the 2022 season.

    However, Allen and Stewart mark the 13th and 14th MSU players, respectively, to enter the transfer portal since September. Tucker has shown a keen ability to manage big changes to his roster before, and he'll have to do so again in 2022.

    USATSI_16731246_168388427_lowres
    Football

    Michigan State loses tight end, wide receiver to transfer portal

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17338914_168388427_lowres
    Basketball

    Michigan State climbs a spot in latest AP College Basketball Top 25 poll

    1 hour ago
    PODCAST STATE OF MICHIGAN STATE baskeTBALLL 121421
    Basketball

    Michigan State hoops carries momentum into Christmas Break

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_16866926_168388427_lowres
    Football

    All-Big Ten Punter Bryce Baringer will return to Michigan State

    Dec 18, 2021
    USATSI_16921708_168388427_lowres
    Football

    Michigan State bids farewell to Kenneth Walker III with highlight video

    Dec 18, 2021
    pickett v walker (1)
    Football

    Pitt's Kenny Pickett joins MSU's Kenneth Walker in forgoing Peach Bowl

    Dec 17, 2021
    USATSI_17060019_168388427_lowres
    Football

    MSU's Kenneth Walker will forgo Peach Bowl, enter 2022 NFL Draft

    Dec 16, 2021
    USATSI_14031430_168388427_lowres
    Football

    NSD Recap: Mel Tucker, Michigan State bring in highest-ranked class since 2016

    Dec 16, 2021