Michigan State loses tight end, wide receiver to transfer portal

More changes to the Spartans' roster, as two more players have entered the transfer portal.

Just a handful of days after National Signing Day, Michigan State's football roster is experiencing more changes as two new players have entered their names into the transfer portal.

True freshman tight end Kameron Allen and redshirt freshman wide receiver Ian Stewart both appeared in the transfer portal on Monday.

Allen was a member of the 2021 recruiting class. He was rated as a 3-star tight end out of Texas, ranked No. 1277 in the nation. He did not appear in any games for the Spartans in 2021, so he will likely be redshirted and still have four years of eligibility at his new destination.

Mel Tucker and Michigan State signed two tight ends in the 2022 recruiting class, which likely factored into Allen's decision to depart.

Stewart, meanwhile, was a member of the 2020 recruiting class. He was a 3-star wide receiver out of the state of Michigan, ranked No. 661 in the nation in his class. Stewart appeared in four games in his first year, and appeared in two games in 2021.

The redshirt freshman had one reception for 8 yards in his Michigan State career. Stewart will likely have three years of eligibility left at his new program.

The Spartans signed three wide receivers in the 2022 class.

Michigan State has been one of the more active programs, in terms of players in and players out, with the transfer portal. Tucker brought in roughly 20 players via the portal ahead of the 2021 season, and the head coach has already recruited four transfers to East Lansing in preparation for the 2022 season.

However, Allen and Stewart mark the 13th and 14th MSU players, respectively, to enter the transfer portal since September. Tucker has shown a keen ability to manage big changes to his roster before, and he'll have to do so again in 2022.