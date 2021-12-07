MSU's Kenneth Walker named AP Co-Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year

Michigan State tailback Kenneth Walker III has added to his plethora of individual awards and honors. On Tuesday, the junior tailback was named the Associated Press' Big Ten co-Offensive Player of the Year, sharing the honor with Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud.

Walker was also recognized by the Associated Press as the "Newcomer of the Year" in the Big Ten Conference. He was a unanimous first team All-Big Ten selection at running back.

Walker is still in contention for the Doak Walker Running Back of the Year award, and the Maxwell Award.

Mel Tucker was named Big Ten Coach of the Year by the Associated Press, edging out Michigan's Jim Harbaugh by one vote. On Monday, Tucker was also named the conference's Coach of the Year by the American Football Coaches Association, bringing his tally up to three "coach of the year" awards after the Big Ten's media and coaches gave him the honor last week.

Tucker is one of 13 finalists for the Eddie Robinson national Coach of the Year Award.

Michigan State's Jayden Reed received a first team All-Big Ten selection as an all-purpose player. Reed, the Spartans' leading receiver, has returned kicks and punts for MSU throughout the season.

On defense, Spartan defensive tackle Jacob Slade was an AP second team All-Big Ten selection.

The complete AP All-Big Ten first and second teams is listed below:

FIRST TEAM

Offense

WR — David Bell, Purdue, 6-2, 205, Jr., Indianapolis.

WR — Chris Olave, Ohio State, 6-1, 188, Sr., San Ysidro, California.

OT— Nicholas Petit-Frere, Ohio State, 6-5, 315, Jr., Tampa, Florida.

OT — Peter Skoronski, Northwestern, 6-4, 294, So., Park Ridge, Illinois.

OG — Thayer Munford, Ohio State, 6-6, 320, Sr., Cincinnati.

OG — Josh Seltzner, Wisconsin, 6-4, 310, Sr., Columbus, Wisconsin.

C — u-Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa, 6-3, 290, Jr., Solon, Iowa.

TE — Austin Allen, Nebraska, 6-9, 255, Jr., Aurora, Nebraska.

QB — u-C.J. Stroud, Ohio State, 6-3, 218, Fr., Inland Empire, California.

RB — u-Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State, 5-10, 210, Jr., Arlington, Tennessee.

RB — Hassan Haskins, Michigan, 6-1, 220, Sr., St. Louis.

PK — Jake Moody, Michigan, 6-1, 211, Sr., Northville, Michigan.

All-purpose — Jayden Reed, Michigan State, 6-0, 185, Jr., Naperville, Illinois.

Defense

DE — u-Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan, 6-6, 265, Sr., Plymouth, Michigan.

DE — George Karlaftis, Purdue, 6-4, 275, Jr., West Lafayette, Indiana.

DT — Haskell Garrett, Ohio State, 6-2, 300, Sr., Las Vegas.

DT — PJ Mustipher, Penn State, 6-4, 326, Sr., Owings Mills, Maryland.

LB — Leo Chenal, Wisconsin, 6-2, 251, Jr., Grantsburg, Wisconsin.

LB — David Ojabo, Michigan, 6-5, 250, Jr., Aberdeen, Scotland.

LB — Jack Sanborn, Wisconsin, 6-2, 236, Sr., Deer Park, Illinois.

CB — Riley Moss, Iowa, 6-1, 194, Sr., Ankeny, Iowa.

CB — Cam Taylor-Britt, Nebraska, 6-0, 197, Jr., Montgomery, Alabama.

S — Jaquan Brisker, Penn State, 6-1, 200, Sr., Pittsburgh.

S — Kerby Joseph, Illinois, 6-1, 200, Jr., Orlando, Florida.

P — Jordan Stout, Penn State, 6-3, 209, Sr., Cedar Bluff, Virginia.

SECOND TEAM

Offense

WR — Jahan Dotson, Penn State, 5-11, 184, Sr., Nazareth, Pennsylvania.

WR — Garrett Wilson, Ohio State, 6-0, 192, Jr., Austin.

OT — Andrew Stueber, Michigan, 6-7, 338, Sr., Darien, Connecticut.

OT — Daniel Faalele, Minnesota, 6-9, 380, Sr., Melbourne, Australia.

OG — Blaise Andries, Minnesota, 6-6, 335, Sr., Marshall, Minnesota.

OG — Kyler Schott, Iowa, 6-2, 294, Sr., Coggon, Iowa.

C — Andrew Vastardis, Michigan, 6-3, 294, Sr., Ashburn, Virginia.

TE — Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin, 6-5, 244, Sr., Madison, Wisconsin.

QB — Aidan O'Connell, Purdue, 6-3, 210, Sr., Long Grove, Illinois.

RB — TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State, 5-10, 215, Fr., Hopewell, Virginia.

RB — Braelon Allen, Wisconsin, 6-2, 238, Fr., Fond du Lac, Wisconsin.

PK — Caleb Shudak, Iowa, 5-8, 178, Sr., Council Bluffs, Iowa.

All-purpose — Charlie Jones, Iowa, 6-0, 188, Sr., Deerfield, Illinois.

Defense

DE — Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State, 6-3, 256, Sr., Silver Spring, Maryland.

DE — Zach VanValkenburg, Iowa, 6-4, 267, Sr., Zeeland, Michigan.

DT — Jacob Slade, Michigan State, 6-4, 315, Jr., Lewis Center, Ohio.

DT — Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin, 6-4, 317, Jr., Janesville, Wisconsin.

LB — Jack Campbell, Iowa, 6-5, 243, Jr., Cedar Falls, Iowa.

LB — Micah McFadden, Indiana, 6-2, 232, Sr., Tampa, Florida.

LB — JoJo Domann, Nebraska, 6-1, 230, Sr., Colorado Springs, Colorado.

CB — Matt Hankins, Iowa, 6-0, 185, Sr., Lewisville, Texas.

CB — Denzel Burke, Ohio State, 6-1, 192, Fr., Scottsdale, Arizona.

S — Dane Belton, Iowa, 6-1, 205, Jr., Tampa, Florida.

S — Daxton Hill, Michigan, 6-0, 192, Jr., Tulsa, Oklahoma.

P — Adam Korsak, Rutgers, 6-2, 180, Sr., Melbourne, Australia.

Co-Offensive Players of the Year — Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State, and C.J. Stroud, Ohio State.

Defensive Player of the Year — Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan.

Newcomer of the Year — Kenneth Walker, Michigan State.

Coach of the Year — Mel Tucker, Michigan State.

u-Unanimous selection