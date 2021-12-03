Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III named finalist for Walter Camp Award

The Spartan tailback is still in the running for more hardware as the season winds down...

Michigan State tailback Kenneth Walker is one of five finalists for the Walter Camp Award, given annually to the "player of the year" determined by a group of NCAA Div. I head coaches and sports information directors.

Joining Walker as finalists are Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Alabama quarterback Byrce Young, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett and Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis.

Walker, a junior transfer from Wake Forest, has had a spectacular season for the Spartans in his first season in East Lansing. His 1,636 rushing yards ranked second in the nation, and he's averaging 6.2 yards per carry on 263 carries this season. Walker's 18 rushing touchdowns are tied for the fifth-most in college football, and he also has a receiving touchdown to his credit.

Young, a sophomore, has had a stellar season with the Crimson Tide despite an Alabama offensive line that hasn't lived up to that program's standards. Young has been sacked 33 times this season, the tenth-most in the country, but has still thrown for 3,901 yards with a 68.9 completion percentage (288-418). His 40 touchdown passes are tied for the second-most in the nation, and he's only thrown 4 interceptions. Young's Quarterback Rating of 177.0 ranks 5th in the country.

Pickett, a redshirt senior, has led the Panthers to their best regular season in recent memory. He's thrown for 4,066 yards and 40 touchdowns against 7 interceptions. Pickett has a completion percentage of 67.7 (314-464), and his QBR of 166.7 is tied for the eighth-best mark in the nation.

Hutchinson, a senior, has been strong all season but has taken the nation by storm with his play of late. The Michigan captain had 3 sacks against Ohio State this past weekend to bring his season total up to 13 -- the third-best mark in the country. Hutchinson has 32 solo tackles and 54 total tackles, including 14 for loss.

Davis, a senior, doesn't have stats that will 'wow' anyone, but if you watch the game film you see why he's considered one of the best players in college football. He is the anchor in the middle of the nation's best defense, a force to be reckoned with for opposing offensive lines. Davis has 24 total tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss. The senior has 2 sacks on the season.

The field of finalists for the Walter Camp Award is a deep one, and no Michigan State player has ever taken home the trophy.

Walker is in the running for several national awards this season. The Michigan State tailback is a finalist for the Doak Walker Award -- given to the nation's top running back -- as well as the Maxwell Award and the Heisman Trophy -- both of which are given to the country's top football player. The Maxwell and Heisman trophies have different voting criteria.

Earlier this week, Walker was named first team All-Big Ten, and he was the recipient of the Amerthe-Dayne award, given to the Big Ten's running back of the year.

Michigan State will take the field one final time this season, in a currently-unknown bowl game. Following the Spartans' win over Penn State last weekend, Walker said he expects to play in Michigan State's bowl game.