Michigan State's Kenneth Walker wins Walter Camp Award!

K9 may not be a Heisman finalist, but he's been awarded the Walter Camp Award, given to the "Player of the Year" in college football

Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III has won the Walter Camp Award, given to college football's "Player of the Year", determined by a group of NCAA Div. 1 football coaches and sports information directors.

The Walter Camp Award was introduced in 1967, and Walker is the first Michigan State player to receive the award.

Earning this honor is a validation for Walker, who was a frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy through the first 11 weeks of the season, before his candidacy was derailed by a six-carry, 25-yard performance at Ohio State in Week 12.

Walker was not among the four finalists for the Heisman Trophy, but winning the Walter Camp Award cements him as one of the best players of the 2021 college football season. No player had ever won the Walter Camp Award while not being a Heisman Trophy finalist, until this season.

Walker was also named one of two Walter Camp All-American running backs, alongside Iowa State's Breece Hall.

The Heisman, the Walter Camp and the Maxwell awards are all variations of college football's MVP award. Each have different criteria for choosing a winner, but each are given to whomever they determine to be "the best player in college football".

Walker finished second in the nation in rushing yards (1,636), fourth in carries (263) and eighth in rushing touchdowns (18). The junior tailback is expected to play in the Peach Bowl, when No. 10 Michigan State will square off with ACC Champion and No. 12 Pittsburgh.