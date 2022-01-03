Skip to main content
    January 3, 2022
    Michigan State defensive lineman Kyle King enters transfer portal

    The turnover at Michigan State continues as DL Kyle King becomes 17th Spartan to enter the transfer portal since September
    Michigan State continued its winning ways on the football field this past weekend, defeating Pittsburgh in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Just 24 hours later, the Spartans lost another player to the transfer portal.

    On Friday, defensive tackle Kyle King submitted his name to the transfer portal after thanking former head coach Mark Dantonio, defensive line coach Ron Burton and current head coach Mel Tucker, among others.

    King becomes the 17th Spartan to enter the transfer portal since September, and the 15th since the regular season concluded. After redshirting during the 2020 season, Kyle played in seven games this season for Michigan State, tallying four tackles, a sack and three passes defended.

    Kyle was a member of the Spartans' 2020 recruiting class. He was a three-star recruit and was ranked the No. 953 player nationally in his class. During his recruitment, the native of New Palestine, Ind. received offers from Purdue, Indiana, Tulane, Toledo and Ball State. He also took visits to Miami (OH) and Cincinnati.

    Michigan State added defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren and Zion Young in their 2022 recruiting class, who signed with the university back in December. The Spartans could add to their class in one month's time, with the second Signing Day coming on Feb. 2.

