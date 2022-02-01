Michigan State freshman linebacker withdraws name from transfer portal

The Spartans' depth at linebacker will be outstanding in 2022

Just two weeks after entering the transfer portal, Michigan State freshman linebacker Ma'a Gaoteote has withdrawn his name from the portal, and it appears he will remain in East Lansing.

This is not an unprecedented move for a player under head coach Mel Tucker. Last year, tailback/tight end Connor Heyward entered the transfer portal before ultimately deciding to withdraw his name and stay with the Spartans. Heyward made a significant impact in 2021 for MSU.

Gaoteote made his way on to the field primarily on special teams for the Spartans. He played 100 snaps across eight games for Michigan State and recorded seven tackles, a pass breakup and a forced fumble.

A four-star recruit out of high school, Gaoteote was the Spartans' highest-ranked prospect in their 2021 recruiting class. He was ranked No. 161 in the class of 2021 by 247Sports, and was originally committed to Southern California before flipping to Michigan State during the early signing period in December 2020.

Michigan State has a lot of depth at the linebacker position. Freshman Cal Haladay earned Freshman All-American honors, while Tennessee transfer Quavaris Crouch was also one of the starting linebackers in 2021.

Tucker and his staff also added linebackers Jacoby Windmon (UNLV) and Aaron Brule (Mississippi State) from the transfer portal this offseason, and veteran backups Noah Harvey and Ben VanSumeren are expected to return as well.

Still, given Gaoteote's potential, its a big boost for Michigan State to retain the young linebacker. Perhaps Tucker and his staff will be able to find more ways of getting him on the field in 2022.