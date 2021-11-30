Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Mel Tucker named Big Ten Coach of the Year by media, coaches

    Mel Tucker is the Big Ten Coach of the Year, and his tenure is just getting started in East Lansing
    Author:

    Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker has been unanimously named Big Ten Coach of the Year by both the conference's media and coaches.

    He is the sixth Spartan head coach to win the award. In 2013, Mark Dantonio was named Big Ten Coach of the Year by the coaches and media, while also earning the media's vote in 2010.

    Coming off a 2-5 debut season, Tucker completely flipped the fortune of the East Lansing program by attacking the transfer portal and establishing a culture of toughness, grit and accountability.

    Michigan State went 10-2 in Tucker's second season, making him the fastest coach in Spartan history to achieve ten wins. Mark Dantonio first won ten games in a season in his fourth year in East Lansing.

    Read More

    Projected to win just 4.5 games by oddsmakers this past summer, Michigan State vastly exceeded expectations this season under Tucker.

    The Spartans won their first eight games of 2021, and were ranked as high as No. 3 in the nation in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, after Michigan State knocked off eventual Big Ten East champion Michigan.

    Following losses to Purdue and Ohio State, the Spartans are currently ranked No. 12 in the CFP Top 25, with a new set of rankings set to be announced tonight.

    With a 30-27 win over Penn State on Saturday, Michigan State finished its regular season 6-0 at home, its first unbeaten mark at Spartan Stadium since 2015.

    Other Michigan State head coaches to be named Big Ten Coach of the Year by the media include John L. Smith (2003), Denny Stolz (1974) and Darryl Rogers (1977). George Perles in 1987 won the award by the league's coaches.

    USATSI_17155890_168388427_lowres
    Football

    Mel Tucker named Big Ten Coach of the Year by media, coaches

    15 minutes ago
    USATSI_17242774_168388427_lowres
    Football

    K9 for Heisman: Can it still happen?

    14 hours ago
    JalenBergerCommitted
    MSU Recruiting

    Michigan State lands Jalen Berger through transfer portal

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_17233023_168388427_lowres
    Basketball

    Michigan State basketball enters AP Top 25

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_17242771_168388427_lowres
    Football

    Spartans sit just outside Top 10 in updated Associated Press Poll

    Nov 28, 2021
    USATSI_17242877_168388427_lowres
    Football

    Michigan State stands pat in Coaches Poll

    Nov 28, 2021
    USATSI_17242852_168388427_lowres
    Football

    Spartan Football Essentials: Plowing Through to Protect the Woodshed

    Nov 27, 2021
    USATSI_17242772_168388427_lowres
    Football

    Five takeaways: Michigan State beats Penn State for 10th win

    Nov 27, 2021