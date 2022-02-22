Skip to main content

Mel Tucker draws high praise from former NFL head coach

Michigan State's head coach has made impacts across both college and professional football

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker has been around the coaching block, having worked under the likes of Nick Saban, Jim Tressel, Romeo Crennel, Jack Del Rio and Kirby Smart.

Obviously, all of these coaches had an impact in shaping Tucker into the head coach that he is today. In addition, Tucker has influenced several other high-level coaches in his own right.

During an interview on the "I Am Athlete" podcast, hosted by former NFL players Brandon Marshall and Chad Johnson, former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores singled out Tucker as a coach that made a big impact on his career.

“The one person that definitely helped me, you know, that people probably wouldn’t think of is Mel Tucker," Flores said. "The year before I was going to be the coordinator in New England, I spent a few days at the University of Georgia, where Mel was a DC. I remember sitting in this meeting and saying to myself, ‘Damn, that guy is impressive.'"

Read More

Flores began his coaching career as a scouting assistant for the New England Patriots in 2004, and worked all the way up to the defensive coordinator position with the franchise in 2018. Tucker has a defensive background as well, having served as a defensive coordinator both in college and the NFL.

"I kind of saw myself, but an older, wiser, more-seasoned version," Flores said of Tucker. "And I was like, ‘I’ve got to learn from this guy’. He’s somebody who, he probably doesn’t even know how much of an impact he had on me. And I took a lot from that.”

After serving as the Patriots' defensive play-caller for one year, Flores was hired as the head coach of the Dolphins in 2019. He led Miami to winning records in 2020 and 2021, the first time the franchise had back-to-back winning seasons since 2002-2003.

Regardless of that feat, Flores was fired by the Dolphins following the 2021 season, which was widely considered the most surprising termination of any of the seven head coaches fired by NFL organizations this offseason.

Flores would go on to file a class-action lawsuit against the NFL, New York Giants, Denver Broncos and Dolphins organizations, alleging racial discrimination. Just last week, Flores was hired by the Pittsburgh Steelers as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach.

USATSI_16795006_168388427_lowres
Football

Mel Tucker draws high praise from former NFL head coach

By Matthew Lounsberry
29 seconds ago
USATSI_17735166_168388427_lowres
Basketball

Tom Izzo weighs in on post-game altercation between Michigan and Wisconsin

By Matthew Lounsberry
22 hours ago
YaitesJuniorYear
MSU Recruiting

Michigan State makes 'Top 4' for four-star defensive back Ryan Yaites

By Kenny Jordan
23 hours ago
USATSI_17721518_168388427_lowres
Basketball

Michigan State men's basketball falls out of AP Top 25 following 0-2 week

By Matthew Lounsberry
Feb 21, 2022
USATSI_17722207_168388427_lowres
Basketball

Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State's loss to Illinois

By Matthew Lounsberry
Feb 19, 2022
USATSI_17722371_168388427_lowres
Basketball

Five Takeaways: Tyson Walker's second-half flurry not enough to lift Michigan State over Illinois

By Matthew Lounsberry
Feb 19, 2022
USATSI_16770295_168388427_lowres
Football

Mel Tucker, Michigan State embracing change in college football

By Matthew Lounsberry
Feb 19, 2022
USATSI_6674388_168388427_lowres
Football

247Sports embarrassingly overlooks Michigan State receiver on Top 10 list

By Matthew Lounsberry
Feb 18, 2022