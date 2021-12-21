Mel Tucker excited to get to work with Michigan State's 2022 early enrollees

After the Peach Bowl, its all about getting ready for the 2022 season

Following the Peach Bowl, Mel Tucker and Michigan State will turn its attention to spring practice and the 2022 season. The Spartans have several early enrollees from the 2022 recruiting class, and Tucker is excited to get to work with these new players.

“It’s very beneficial for us, on our side of it, on the coaching side of it,” Tucker said. “We get a chance to get eight weeks of strength and conditioning with them to lay a foundation, for being best conditioned. We’re able to get 15 spring practices with them before we even get to our summer program. That really helps develop our team more quickly.”

It’s not just coaches who benefit from getting to work with these high school prospects a few months early however. Early enrollees get a huge head start on their classmates during the spring and summer months.

“On their side of it, they get an opportunity to get off to a great start academically,” Tucker said. “Really, they get a chance to take a full load [of classes] in the spring, but without the pressure of having to play games, [while] coming to a new campus. Which is a benefit to them.”

In addition to the academic benefits, early enrollees get a head start in getting their bodies ready for the college game, and a mental head start with college schemes and philosophies.

“They get the out of season conditioning program, get indoctrinated into our culture, our nutrition, the academic support,” Tucker said. “And then they get the 15 spring practices, so they get to scheme offense, defense and special teams. They get the foundation of that, and then they get a chance to go into the summer program, where they’re going to take a summer school class, get another eight to nine weeks. We do some installations during the summer, so they actually get to scheme for a second time.”

All of that adds up to a player who has the opportunity to make an immediate impact on the 2022 season.

“When they come to fall camp, and we introduce a scheme again, that’s the third time that they’ve gotten a scheme,” Tucker said. “They already know what’s expected in every aspect of our program. They’re more able to compete for starting jobs and significant roles during fall camp.”

Of Michigan State’s 22 signees in the 2022 recruiting class, seven of them will enroll early. Below, each prospect is listed, with Tucker’s initial comments about each player.

2022 Early Enrollees:

4-star DL Alex VanSumeren; Garber High School; Esserville, Mich.

Tucker’s comments: “Tough, physical and athletic interior defensive lineman. He is a relentless competitor.”

4-star QB Katin Houser; St. John Bosco High School; Bellflower, Calif.

Tucker’s comments: “Athletic, versatile – he can make all the throws. He’s got a quick release. He’s a leader. He’s very, very poised in the pocket, very confident, has command of the offense. He has the ‘it’ factor, in our opinion.”

4-star ATH Dillon Tatum; West Bloomfield High School; West Bloomfield, Mich.

Tucker’s comment’s: “Very tough, physical, aggressive player. A versatile athlete – plays both sides of the ball. Just very, very explosive. Super competitive. Runs track.”

4-star ATH Jaden Mangham; Wylie E. Groves High School; Franklin, Mich.

Tucker’s comments: “Versatile athlete – plays both sides of the ball. He’s got great length and ball skills. He’s a sideline-to-sideline guy – has excellent range.”

3-star CB Caleb Coley; Houston County High School; Warner Robins, Ga.

Tucker’s comments: “He’s a wiry, shifty, athletic, very tough, physical player – looks for contact. Excellent ball skills. Great in coverage, and versus the run he a willing tackler. Awesome personality – you’re going to love this kid once you get to know him. He loves football. He’s very spiritual – he knows his purpose in life.”

3-star TE Jack Nickel; Milton High School; Alpharetta, Ga.

Tucker’s comments: “He’s big, he’s physical. He’s a pass-catching tight end. He’s got big-time upside. He loves football – played all four years on varsity. His dad, Paul, played at Stanford at the same position.”

3-star CB Ade Willie; IMG Academy; Bradenton, Fla.

Tucker’s comments: “Very good athlete. He has great balance and body control. He’s got good size and length for his position. He’s tough, he’s physical. He runs well – he’s got really good 40 [yard dash] times. Played for an excellent program at IMG. A very versatile athlete – I’m looking forward to seeing what he can do and how many positions he can actually play in the secondary.”