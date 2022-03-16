The head coach was ALL the way fired up for spring practice to get underway...

No one was more excited for Michigan State's spring football practice to get underway than Mel Tucker.

Speaking to the media on Monday, one day before practice was set to begin, Tucker was asked about quarterback depth and inexperience behind projected starter Payton Thorne.

Tucker's answer went beyond the question, speaking to how the head coach and his staff will prepare players for game reps, and giving an inside look at the mentality of the Spartan program heading into 2022:

“It’s a relentless mindset. So, when the guys step on the field for practice, tomorrow morning...they’re moving. They’ve got the hurdles lined up, they’re going over the hurdles, they’re going under the hurdles, they’re doing joint mobility’s, they’re moving until we go to walk-through. Then, in walk-through, the horn blows and they’re there and the guys are in a stance...everything's going.

“When we get into practice, when we flex, every stretch, every movement, we’re going to coach it and it’s going to be intense, and it’s going to be attention to detail with a sense of urgency.

“When we start the practice, when we get in there, guys are going to be running from drill to drill, and guys are going to be getting coached on every play. We’re going to coach them on the way back to the huddle, we’re going to chase them to the ball, we’re going to chase them back.

Guys are going to take the field when we transition with groups – and it’s going to be like that the whole time. Very intense, very [high] sense of urgency, attention to detail, shirts are tucked in, chin straps buckled, shoes tied up, you’re either taped or you’re braced. It’s ‘Yes sir, no sir’, ‘Coach me, coach’ – no one’s talking back.”

“It’s not just going to be like that on Practice 1, it’s not just the first week, it’s every single day. Everything we do, it’s just a relentless mindset. There’s never going to be any let up. It’s never going to stop. So, there’s no ability to be comfortable, there’s no relief. It’s a constant pressure-cooker, and then you find out what guys can do. You put them in those situations, and they have to get comfortable being uncomfortable, and then they develop."

"If they can do it on a consistent basis in practice, then you put them in the game and you’re not surprised. Like, 'Hey, were you surprised?' No, I’m not surprised, because I saw him do it in practice. We’re not just throwing guys out there and hoping.”

Tucker then turned his attention to his coaching staff, and expressed full confidence in their ability to get the most out of the players:

“With Marco [Coleman, defensive line] and [Pass rush specialist Brandon] Jordan – that’s juice. That’s more juice. That’s more intensity. That’s more attention to detail. That’s more being specific. That’s more getting after it, and guys getting together, and ‘Steel sharpens steel’.”

“We’re going to be putting pressure on the offense, the offense is going to be putting pressure on us, and we’re going to be out there getting after it. We got guys that have experience coaching guys at a high level. We’ve got a chip on our shoulder, and we’re going out there to get better.”

“With Marco and B, with Scottie [Hazelton] going to coach the linebackers instead of coaching defensive ends, and with Harlon [Barnett] coaching the secondary, I’m working with the corners – that’s juice and we’re going out there to get something done out there.”

“Same thing on offense with the guys coming back, and then Effrem [Reed] stepping up to coach the [running] backs – I’ve already seen him coach. I know he can coach, that’s why he got the job. And then, we’re going out there competing.

Tucker ended his rant stating the Spartans have turned the page on 2021, and that all attention is now on 2022:

“Everybody’s got to get better, and nobody cares what we did last year. Last year wasn’t good enough anyway.

“That’s the atmosphere that needs to be on the field, and you should see that when you come to practice. If you don’t see it, if you don’t feel it, then I’m not doing my job. We’re not getting it done out there.”

Michigan State will conclude spring practice with its annual Green-White game on April 16.