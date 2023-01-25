Mel Tucker Hires New Defensive Line Coach

Mel Tucker has his new man at defensive line coach.

On Wednesday, Michigan State named former Stanford Cardinal D-line coach Diron Reynolds for the same position in East Lansing. The 51-year-old replaces Marco Coleman, who returned to his alma mater, Georgia Tech, after one season with the Spartans.

“I’ve known Diron Reynolds for more than 15 years – he’s one of the best coaches in the business,” Tucker said in a statement. “He has an impressive pedigree having worked for some of the top coaches in all of football, including Tony Dungy, Leslie Frazier, David Shaw and Jim Caldwell, and has coached in both the Super Bowl and College Football Playoff. He also has developed players at the highest level, from mentoring future NFL Draft picks to working daily with Pro Bowlers in the NFL. Diron is a family man with great character who will be relentless in leading and motivating our players on and off the field. I’m thrilled about this hire and can’t wait to start working with him.”

Reynolds spent the past seven seasons in Palo Alto with the Cardinal, and brings with him 25 years of coaching experience. Prior to his tenure at Stanford, Reynolds made stops at Oklahoma (2015), Indiana (2001) and Wake Forest (1997-2000), as well as the Indianapolis Colts (2002-06), Miami Dolphins (2007) and Minnesota Vikings (2009-13).

Stanford's defense ranked 127th out of 131 Football Bowl Subdivision teams in rush defense last season, allowing 224.4 yards per game, the seventh-highest average allowed in program history. The Cardinal also ranked 90th with just 1.92 sacks per game. Stanford also had the 114th-rated overall defense, allowing 434.1 yards per game. In 2021, the Cardinal run defense allowed 235.7 yards per game, third-most in school history.

Shaw resigned as head coach following a 3-9 record in 2022. The Cardinal struggled to a 14-27 over last four seasons. Reynolds was not retained by new Stanford coach Troy Taylor.

Next season will be the second consecutive year in which Michigan State will have a new defensive line coach. Following the 2021 season, Tucker replaced long-time MSU D-line coach Ron Burton with Coleman, who had spent the previous three years at Georgia Tech.

Last season, the Spartans faced attrition along the defensive line due to injury and suspensions, having been hit particularly hard at the defensive end position. Michigan State allowed opposing running backs to eclipse 100 yards in each of the final nine games, and its run defense ranked 102nd in the FBS at 178.6 yards per game, the most allowed by the Spartans since 2002 (213.8 yards). The Spartans ranked 44th in both team sacks (2.42 per game) and tackles for loss (6.3 per game).

Reynolds coached four NFL draft picks while at Stanford — 2017 first-rounder Solomon Thomas (the No. 3 overall pick), 2018 third-rounder Harrison Phillips, 2020 seventh-rounder Casey Toohill and 2022 fifth-rounder Thomas Booker. Reynolds played his college ball at Wake Forest, graduating in 1994.