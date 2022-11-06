Mel Tucker shows, again, why he's the right head coach for Michigan State football

Everything was stacked against Michigan State football when they traveled to Champaign, Illinois for a matchup with the 16th-ranked Fighting Illini.

The Spartans had just lost an emotional game against their hated in-state rivals, and a defense that has been rocked by injury throughout the season was dealt another blow when eight defensive players were suspended for their involvement in the postgame altercation in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium.

Starting linebacker/defensive end Jacoby Windmon, who had been Michigan State's best player on defense, was among those suspended. Starting nickelback Angelo Grose was also suspended, as was true freshman DE Zion Young, who had been pressed into a starting role due to multiple injuries the Spartans have suffered at his position.

Regular starting defensive end Jeff Pietrowski, who warmed up last week ahead of the Michigan game but did not play, was not dressed for Saturday's game against Illinois as he continues to battle an injury that has held the junior out for most of the season. Fellow starting defensive end Khris Bogle is in a similar situation.

Those were the players missing that we expected. What we didn't expect was starting left tackle Jarrett Horst to be 'Out', or starting right guard Matt Carrick to get injured early, leave the game and never return.

We didn't expect defensive tackles Jacob Slade, Simeon Barrow, Dashaun Mallory and Avery Dunn each to go down with injury at some point during the game. Barrow, Mallory and Dunn each returned to the game, Slade did not.

In the midst of all of this, Michigan State held the lead against the No. 16 team in the country for most of the afternoon in Champaign. Things got a little dicey for the Spartans down the stretch — and a lot of that was due to poor clock management by MSU's coaches — but Michigan State held on for a 23-15 victory.

Given the way the 2022 season has gone, and especially the week that this team had to endure leading up to Saturday's game, this win for the Spartans ranks among the best in head coach Mel Tucker's tenure.

It also provided further proof that Michigan State has the right guy leading its football program, despite what has been a disappointing year for Spartan football.

Under Tucker, Michigan State has now won on the road as a touchdown-or-more underdog in each of the head coach's three seasons in East Lansing.

The Spartans also continue to be elite in close games under Tucker. Michigan State went 5-0 in games decided by 10 or fewer points during last season's 11-2 campaign, and with Saturday's victory MSU has improved to 9-0 in such games during Tucker's tenure.

Here's why that is encouraging:

Tucker made it clear as soon as he got to East Lansing that he wanted to take Michigan State's recruiting to a level never before reached. The Spartans have had a few hiccups on the trail of late, but MSU still has eight four-star prospects committed to their 2023 class. That ties the school record for most four-stars in a single class, and Tucker still has another month to add to this class.

Michigan State has been beaten soundly in all three matchups against Ohio State under Tucker, and were beaten soundly at Michigan this season as well. But all four of those teams that beat the Spartans badly were among the best teams in the country. However, Michigan State has a track record for winning close games, and that bodes well for the Spartans as they continue to close the talent gap with the Buckeyes and Wolverines through Tucker's recruiting.

But perhaps even more important than the track records of pulling off upset and coming out on top in close games is the way Tucker handled this past week.

The head coach showed leadership and decisiveness this past week by suspending the eight players who were involved in the tunnel fiasco on Oct. 29 in Ann Arbor. Tucker didn't make excuses, and he didn't protect one of his best players — Windmon — from punishment.

Amidst all of these distractions, Tucker and his staff also got this team ready to go on the road and compete against a Top 20 team.

Again, Michigan State had every excuse imaginable to go lay an egg in Champaign. Many — myself included — wondered what was left for the Spartans to play for after losing to their rivals and sitting at 3-5 on the season.

But that's not the way Tucker runs this program. Yes, beating Michigan is always near the top of the list of goals for Michigan State. But it's not at the very top of the list. The Spartans, under Tucker, want to continue Mark Dantonio's work of turning Michigan State into a football brand that is recognized across the country.

We've found out this season that the road to national prevalence is not a straight line or a steady incline. There are bends and valleys in the road, and the Spartans still have the majority of that road in front of them. But Michigan State has the right guy to navigate what's ahead — Mel Tucker.