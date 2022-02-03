Mel Tucker will get the chance to go 3-0 against Jim Harbaugh after all

After flirting with the NFL, Michigan football's head coach will be back on the sideline for the 2022 season

After Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh had an extensive flirtation with the National Football League, including an in-person interview with the Minnesota Vikings, news broke Wednesday evening that Harbaugh will be returning to Ann Arbor for the 2022 season.

The news came as a surprise to many who follow the Wolverines' program closely, including the vast majority of the beat writers covering the program. Reports had surfaced within the last 24 to 48 hours that Harbaugh would accept the Vikings' head coaching position if offered.

Yet, here we are. Harbaugh is heading back to Michigan, and he'll be on the Wolverines' sideline on Oct. 29 when Michigan State travels to Ann Arbor.

With that, Spartans head coach Mel Tucker will get the chance to go 3-0 against his in-state counterpart, and 2-0 at Michigan Stadium.

Tucker and his staff completely out-coached Harbaugh and his crew in 2020, as Michigan State pulled off a stunning, 27-24 upset over the Wolverines at the Big House. Then, last season, the Spartans showed just how deeply their "Keep Chopping" mantra had been ingrained in the culture in East Lansing, when Michigan State came from 16 points down to beat Michigan again, 37-33, in a Top 10 battle between the two programs.

Tucker is the first head coach in Michigan State history to win his first two games against Michigan, and you can be sure he'll be ready for Round Three against Harbaugh this October.

After an 11-2 season in 2021, Tucker and his staff have built massive momentum for the program. Michigan State just signed the No. 22-ranked recruiting class for 2022, and Tucker's move to hire pass rush specialist Brandon Jordan is already paying dividends on the recruiting trail as well. The Spartans are off to a great start in the 2023 class, which is currently ranked No. 8 in the nation, according to the 247Sports Team Composite rankings.

Michigan State is also set to upgrade its football facilities after receiving a $32 million donation from former MSU basketball player Mat Ishbia back in Feb. 2021, and another $10 million donation from Greg and Dawn Williams this past November.

Tucker has boldly stated his expectations for his program — competing for and winning championships, both at the conference level and at the national level. The upgrade in facilities will only help with recruiting, and as mentioned above, recruiting has already taken off in a never-before-seen way for Michigan State.

The foundation has been laid, the 2021 results speak for themselves, and all signs point to more future success for Michigan State football.