Michigan State Football Ramps Up Recruiting During Bye Week

Before Michigan State takes the field Oct. 29 against rival Michigan, they have some work to take care of off the field. Hitting the recruiting trail hard and completing the 2023 class, as well as looking ahead to the 2024 class, are also priorities for the program.

Since taking over in 2020, head coach Mel Tucker has always placed an emphasis on recruiting and he’s done this by revamping the coaching staff and bringing in coaches who are as passionate about recruiting as he is. One of Tucker’s best moves was hiring general manager Saeed Khalif, who is one of the best player personnel directors in the country.

The Spartans brand has had a larger reach under Tucker, as Michigan State has gotten more commitments in recent years from the talent-rich states of Florida, Texas and Georgia.

One of those players is Cy Ranch (Cypress, Texas) defensive tackle Ashton Porter. Once a Northwestern commit, Porter took an official visit to Michigan State during the weekend in which the Spartans hosted Ohio State. A week later, after MSU beat Wisconsin, Porter decommitted from Northwestern.

If Michigan State is able to complete the flip on Porter, he would be the 14th commit for MSU’s 2023 class, including the fourth defensive lineman.

D-line coach Marco Coleman and pass rush specialist Brandon Jordan have been the most successful recruiters so far amongst the Spartan assistant coaches, and they may be on the verge of another big win here.

247Sports released their newest composite rankings on October 12, and one player that made a huge leap in the rankings is New Caney (Texas) running back commit Kedrick Reescano.

Up to No. 179 in the nation, Reescano has been drawing interest from other schools. He recently took an official visit to Ole Miss, which could be a late threat to flip the four-star tailback.

If the Spartans can keep him in the class, they will have their bellcow running back for the next three to four years. But if Reescano flips, it will be back to the drawing board for MSU, with less-talented options to chose from.

The 2023 class also needs to help fill one of Michigan State’s biggest talent gaps – the offensive line.

The Spartans are still in the hunt for Thayer Academy (Brockerton) Ma. five-star OL Samson Okunlola. His recruitment hasn’t been reported on since the high school season started, but Michigan State appears to be in the Top 3 here. Landing Okunlola would be a huge win over Alabama and Miami, and the five-star would likely start as a true freshman.

Getting quality players that have the opportunity to contribute right away is what Michigan State is looking for. The early signing period in December is approaching quickly, and the Spartans still have several slots to fill in their ‘23 class. Given Tucker’s affinity for the transfer portal, MSU will have options to fill gaps in the roster that way as well, but that can’t come as a substitute for quality high school recruiting.

During the Mark Dantonio era, the Spartans’ next recruiting class would be putting its finishing touches on around this time of the year, but things have changed a bit in East Lansing. Tucker and his staff have Michigan State in more battles involving blue-chip recruits. Those battles tend to last longer, and will be much more difficult to win, but the rewards are greater as well.