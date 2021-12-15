Why Michigan State’s needs at offensive line, cornerback will be difficult to fix

Mel Tucker and his staff have work to do on the offensive line and defensive backfield, both of which are tough areas to find talent and depth

Mel Tucker’s second season at the helm in East Lansing has exceeded all expectations. Michigan State started the season 8-0, beat rival Michigan for the second straight year, and is currently 10-2 and on its way to a New Year’s Six bowl.

But to get to 10 wins, Michigan State had to overcome some deficiencies on its roster – most notably, the defensive backfield and the offensive line. Unfortunately for Sparty, those two positions can be the most difficult to recruit for.

“Offensive and defensive lineman, the big guys, you have to really do a great job of projecting,” Tucker said. “Because you’re not exactly sure what they’re going to become, because they’re so big.”

To be clear, the Spartans’ offensive line hasn’t been bad this season, but it’s fair to say the play up front hovered around average for most of the season.

In the run game, Kenneth Walker covered some of the deficiencies due to his athleticism and ability to make defenders miss. On dropbacks, MSU quarterback Payton Thorne was sacked 18 times – the sixth-most amongst Big Ten QBs this season.

Even programs with excellent offensive lines are always trying to find new prospects to replace departing talent, and Tucker knows he needs more talent up front.

Most offensive linemen will redshirt their first year of college. Even talented high school O-linemen usually lack the physical prowess it takes to compete in the trenches in a conference like the Big Ten. When players enter those college strength and conditioning programs, the results can vary.

“You’re bringing in a guy who’s 6-foot-4 and a half, and next thing you know he’s 6-foot-6,” Tucker said. You bring in a guy, and maybe he’s got a lot of body fat, and his body composition’s not exactly what it needs to be but you can project from his frame – this guy’s going to be able to do this. Next thing you know, he’s may go from 20 percent body fat to 11 percent in a year’s time, and he’s a totally different-looking guy.”

When recruiting offensive linemen, coaches look at a player’s size, their frame and their natural athletic gifts.

“You want to give them the benefit of the doubt,” Tucker said. “You go on athleticism and how they move and things like that, and then you can do a projection.”

Another need for Michigan State is the defensive backfield. The Spartans ranked dead last in the nation in passing yards allowed per game in 2021.

There may be some schematical ways to help fix the back end of the defense, but it’s clear Michigan State needs to land some elite players – either through the transfer portal or high school recruiting – that can be more competitive against the pass.

“Defensive backs, especially corners, is another position that’s a little more difficult,” Tucker said. “A lot of times, the best corners aren’t actually playing corner in high school.”

Tucker said it requires hours of game film to recruit high school cornerbacks, because the ball is only thrown their way a handful of times per game.

“Sometimes, the guys that are the best corners are actually playing safety – because, in high school, the coaches put the guys in the best position where they can make the most plays,” Tucker said.

“If you have a guy that’s only playing corner, you have to watch tons of tape to see them get any action, because a corner can be in a game 60 plays, and he could only be at the point of attack four or five times in high school.”

Tucker and his staff will begin filling some of these holes during National Signing Day on Wednesday, but immediate help may need to come via the transfer portal.