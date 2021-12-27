Skip to main content
    •
    December 27, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Michigan State set to hire replacement for departed RB coach William Peagler

    Mel Tucker is bringing a familiar face back to East Lansing for the open running backs coach position
    Author:

    Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker recently said he would take his time and find the right guys to replace departed assistant coaches Trevares Tillman (cornerbacks) and William Peagler (running backs).

    As it turns out, it didn't take much time for Tucker to find his new man to coach the Spartans running backs. According to multiple reports, Michigan State is set to hire former analyst Effrem Reed to replace Peagler.

    Reed had served as an offensive analyst for Tucker in each of the last two seasons, but left East Lansing earlier this December for a running backs coach position at Georgia Southern. However, with Peagler's departure for an assistant coach position at Florida, Tucker is bringing Reed back to MSU to fill the newly-vacated position.

    Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel was the first to report the news.

    Read More

    Reed spent his playing days at Louisiana from 2012-15, and was a defensive grad assistant for the Ragin' Cajuns until 2019. He was brought to Michigan State by Tucker in 2020, and served as an offensive analyst, specializing in running backs the last two seasons.

    Peagler gained a lot of attention this season with the success of star tailback Kenneth Walker III, who went from a backup role at Wake Forest to becoming the Doak Walker Award winner at Michigan State. Peagler will coach tight ends at Florida under newly-hired Gators head coach Billy Napier.

    USATSI_16615509_168388427_lowres
    Football

    Michigan State set to hire replacement for departed RB coach William Peagler

    24 seconds ago
    USATSI_17397929_168388427_lowres
    Basketball

    Michigan State hoops enters AP Top 10 for first time this season

    42 minutes ago
    USATSI_17242775_168388427_lowres
    Football

    After another transfer portal entry, should Michigan State football be worried?

    Dec 25, 2021
    William Peagler
    MSU Football

    Florida hires former Michigan State running backs coach William Peagler

    Dec 24, 2021
    USATSI_17338894_168388427_lowres
    Football

    Mel Tucker's Christmas Wish List for Michigan State football

    Dec 23, 2021
    USATSI_17397436_168388427_lowres
    Basketball

    Tom Izzo will try to unlock Michigan State's 'tremendous upside' following win over Oakland

    Dec 22, 2021
    USATSI_17396924_168388427_lowres
    Basketball

    Five Observations: No. 11 Michigan State tops feisty Oakland club in Detroit

    Dec 21, 2021
    SlackAndMooreDetroitKing
    MSU Recruiting

    Detroit is a key recruiting block in 2023 for Spartans

    Dec 21, 2021