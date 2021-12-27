Michigan State set to hire replacement for departed RB coach William Peagler

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker recently said he would take his time and find the right guys to replace departed assistant coaches Trevares Tillman (cornerbacks) and William Peagler (running backs).

As it turns out, it didn't take much time for Tucker to find his new man to coach the Spartans running backs. According to multiple reports, Michigan State is set to hire former analyst Effrem Reed to replace Peagler.

Reed had served as an offensive analyst for Tucker in each of the last two seasons, but left East Lansing earlier this December for a running backs coach position at Georgia Southern. However, with Peagler's departure for an assistant coach position at Florida, Tucker is bringing Reed back to MSU to fill the newly-vacated position.

Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel was the first to report the news.

Reed spent his playing days at Louisiana from 2012-15, and was a defensive grad assistant for the Ragin' Cajuns until 2019. He was brought to Michigan State by Tucker in 2020, and served as an offensive analyst, specializing in running backs the last two seasons.

Peagler gained a lot of attention this season with the success of star tailback Kenneth Walker III, who went from a backup role at Wake Forest to becoming the Doak Walker Award winner at Michigan State. Peagler will coach tight ends at Florida under newly-hired Gators head coach Billy Napier.