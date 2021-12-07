Skip to main content
    • December 7, 2021
    Michigan State loses assistant coach to Georgia Tech

    Mel Tucker will have a spot on his defensive staff to replace this offseason
    Michigan State cornerbacks coach Travares Tillman is leaving the university to accept a new position with Georgia Tech.

    Tillman, who played seven seasons in the NFL, had been with Tucker at Georgia and Colorado before coming to East Lansing. He is a Georgia Tech alum, and was a two-time second team All-ACC defensive back.

    According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Tillman will be the defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator for the Yellow Jackets.

    Following his professional career, Tillman spent three seasons as a graduate assistant at the University of Georgia. When Tucker was hired as the head coach at Colorado, he brought Tillman along with him to coach defensive backs for the Buffaloes. Tucker again hired Tillman when he came to Michigan State in February, 2020.

    The Spartans' secondary has struggled in 2021, allowing the most passing yards in the nation. Tucker will need to find a replacement at cornerbacks coach, as well as find ways to bring more talent to his secondary in East Lansing.

    Tillman's departure for Georgia Tech was first reported by The Athletic's Colton Pouncy.

