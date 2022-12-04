Skip to main content

Michigan State offensive lineman declares for 2023 NFL Draft

The Spartans will have another big body to replace up front on their 2023 roster...

It's been just a little over a week since Michigan State's football season ended with a 35-16 loss at No. 11 Penn State, but roster turnover is already well underway in East Lansing.

On Sunday, Michigan State starting left tackle Jarrett Horst announced his intention to enter the 2023 NFL Draft after two seasons with the Spartans.

"Thank you, Michigan State University, for the past two years of my life. The experience was truly unforgettable," Horst wrote in a post on Twitter. "Taking a chance on a kid from Arkansas State truly changed my life."

Horst began his collegiate career at Ellsworth Community College in Iowa, before transferring to Arkansas State ahead of the 2019 season. After earning All-Sun Belt honors with the Red Wolves, Horst transferrred to MSU ahead of the 2021 season.

In his first year as a Spartan, Horst earned honorable mention All-Big Ten after eight starts at left tackle for Michigan State. He also started the first eight games of the 2022 season, before being sidelined for MSU's final four games due to an undisclosed injury.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Thank you to all of the people who have supported me through thick and thin, I truly appreciate all of you," Horst wrote. "This journey is just getting started ... God's timing is always perfect. This journey has never been easy. This next chapter will be the best one yet."

Offensive line is a position that will experience a "changing of the guard" for Michigan State in 2023. In addition Horst's declaration for the draft, sixth-year senior guards Brian Greene and Matt Carrick have exhausted their collegiate eligibility, as has starting center Nick Samac.

Starting guard J.D. Duplain will have a decision to make, with one year of eligibility remaining. Starting right tackle Spencer Brown just completed his first full season at his position.

While Duplain and Brown can be penciled into a starting job for now, they'll get pushed by younger guys like Brandon Baldwin, Dallas Fincher, Geno VanDeMark, Kevin Wigenton and others.

Michigan State has been aggressively pursuing top offensive line talent in the 2023 recruiting class, as Mel Tucker and Chris Kapilovic recognize the need to add depth to the position group. This is perhaps the highest priority for the Spartans this offseason on the offensive side of the ball.

Michigan State Spartans

USATSI_8780664_168388427_lowres
Football

Michigan State football loses defensive lineman to transfer portal

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_19107068_168388427_lowres
Football

MSU tight end Maliq Carr makes bold prediction for 2023 Spartans

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_8875536_168388427_lowres
Football

Michigan State defensive starter declares for 2023 NFL Draft

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_19464206_168388427_lowres
Football

Michigan State linebacker declares for 2023 NFL Draft

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_19511325_168388427_lowres
Football

Looking back at preseason predictions for Michigan State football

By Aedan Mulcrone
USATSI_19023572_168388427_lowres
Football

Michigan State safety Kendell Brooks declares for 2023 NFL Draft

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_19534953_168388427_lowres
Football

Five Takeaways: Road weary Spartans no match for Notre Dame

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_19511323_168388427_lowres
Football

Michigan State lands 4 selections for All-Big Ten offense

By Matthew Lounsberry