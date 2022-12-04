Michigan State offensive lineman declares for 2023 NFL Draft

It's been just a little over a week since Michigan State's football season ended with a 35-16 loss at No. 11 Penn State, but roster turnover is already well underway in East Lansing.

On Sunday, Michigan State starting left tackle Jarrett Horst announced his intention to enter the 2023 NFL Draft after two seasons with the Spartans.

"Thank you, Michigan State University, for the past two years of my life. The experience was truly unforgettable," Horst wrote in a post on Twitter. "Taking a chance on a kid from Arkansas State truly changed my life."

Horst began his collegiate career at Ellsworth Community College in Iowa, before transferring to Arkansas State ahead of the 2019 season. After earning All-Sun Belt honors with the Red Wolves, Horst transferrred to MSU ahead of the 2021 season.

In his first year as a Spartan, Horst earned honorable mention All-Big Ten after eight starts at left tackle for Michigan State. He also started the first eight games of the 2022 season, before being sidelined for MSU's final four games due to an undisclosed injury.

"Thank you to all of the people who have supported me through thick and thin, I truly appreciate all of you," Horst wrote. "This journey is just getting started ... God's timing is always perfect. This journey has never been easy. This next chapter will be the best one yet."

Offensive line is a position that will experience a "changing of the guard" for Michigan State in 2023. In addition Horst's declaration for the draft, sixth-year senior guards Brian Greene and Matt Carrick have exhausted their collegiate eligibility, as has starting center Nick Samac.

Starting guard J.D. Duplain will have a decision to make, with one year of eligibility remaining. Starting right tackle Spencer Brown just completed his first full season at his position.

While Duplain and Brown can be penciled into a starting job for now, they'll get pushed by younger guys like Brandon Baldwin, Dallas Fincher, Geno VanDeMark, Kevin Wigenton and others.

Michigan State has been aggressively pursuing top offensive line talent in the 2023 recruiting class, as Mel Tucker and Chris Kapilovic recognize the need to add depth to the position group. This is perhaps the highest priority for the Spartans this offseason on the offensive side of the ball.