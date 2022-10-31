Michigan State has suspended four football players indefinitely for their involvement in the post-game incident that occurred inside the tunnel at Michigan Stadium following Saturday night's game between the Spartans and Wolverines.

On Sunday, head coach Mel Tucker announced that junior Angelo Grose, sophomores Itayvion "Tank" Brown and Khary Crump, and freshman Zion Young have been suspended, effective immediately, in a released statement.

Grose, Brown and Young could all be seen on video recorded by the Detroit News punching and pushing Michigan cornerback Ja'Den McBurrows. In his statement, Tucker said that "after reviewing the disturbing electronic evidence collected to date of the altercations between Michigan State and University of Michigan student-athletes" that all four players would remain suspended until the on-going investigation was complete.

While the number of suspended players currently stands at four, Tucker left open the possibilities that punishments for more players could be forthcoming as the investigation continues.

"We are working with law enforcement, Michigan State and Michigan campus leadership, and the Big Ten Conference to further evaluate the events in Ann Arbor, including but not limited to, additional student-athlete participation in the altercation and contributing factors," Tucker said in his statement.

"The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, personnel, and the Spartan community remain our number one priority. You have my promise that we are committed to fairness, transparency, and accountability, and that we will continue to take appropriate action in this matter."

Grose, a defensive back who has played both safety and nickelback for the Spartans this season, is the most experienced of the four suspended players, and his absence will be felt the most. The junior has 25 career starts, and has not missed a game in the past three seasons. Grose is fourth on the team in total tackles with 53.

Young, a true freshman, has played in all eight games for Michigan State this season, including starts in back-to-back games against Wisconsin and Michigan after the Spartans' defensive end depth was depleted by injury.

Brown, also a defensive end, and Crump, a defensive back, have played primarily on special teams.

Michigan State (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten) has another tough challenge ahead this week, when they travel to Champaign to take on No. 14 Illinois (7-1, 4-1).

Tucker's decision to suspend the above players was supported by MSU athletic director Alan Haller, who issued his own statement on Sunday.

“Michigan State University, our athletics department and football program represent the highest ethical, academics and athletics standards,” Haller wrote. “Based on the alarming evidence that Coach Mel Tucker and I have been provided involving a small number of our football student-athletes and University of Michigan student-athletes at Michigan Stadium, we are in alignment that it is necessary to take preliminary action and suspend four football student-athletes. The behavior we reviewed was both uncharacteristic of our football program and unacceptable.

“On behalf of our university and athletics department, I have been in consistent contact with University of Michigan Athletics Director Warde Manuel and Big Ten Conference commissioner Kevin Warren in addition to members of our Spartan family to offer our apologies and to ensure our collaboration with law enforcement as they conduct investigations into this matter.”