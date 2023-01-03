3 New Year’s Resolutions for Michigan State Football

After coming into 2022 off the momentum of an 11-2 season and Peach Bowl victory, this past year did not go the way Michigan State football expected. The product on the field was subpar, and after a hot recruiting start this past summer, the Spartans finished with smaller-than-expected signing class for the ‘22 recruiting cycle.

In a new year, here are the resolutions Mel Tucker and the Spartans need to commit to ahead of the 2023 season.

1.) Reestablish Their Run Game

Michigan State was inconsistent in the run game last season. Transfer running back Jalen Berger showed promise early, but struggled in the middle of the season. Running back Jarek Broussard, the Pac-12 Player of the Year in 2020, was another transfer that didn’t meet expectations in 2022. Berger will return next season, while Broussard has declared for the NFL draft.

The Spartans felt the future was bright at running back, but plans changed. New Caney (Texas) running back Kedrick Reescano was committed to Michigan State for nine months, but the 247Sports’ No. 167 overall player in the country decommitted in late October, and signed with Ole Miss in December.

As a result, the Spartans turned to ‘Plan B’ and picked up three running backs – two from the transfer portal and one from high school. Connecticut transfer Nathan Carter will have the biggest impact next year, as he will try to give MSU what Broussard couldn’t. Small but fast, Carter will pair well with Berger in the backfield.

The other two additions are South Florida transfer Jaren Mangham, brother of current MSU safety Jaden Mangham, and three-star West Hills (Calif.) Chaminade High School tailback Jaelon Barbarin, who is an absolute speedster. Second year running backs coach Efferm Reed will have a lot to work with next season.

2.) Sign A Five-Star Recruit

Tucker and staff have done well on the recruiting trail through three years, but something still on their bucket list is signing a five-star recruit. Michigan State has been a finalist for many, but haven’t closed a deal yet. Defensive tackle Malik McDowell in 2014 was the last five-star to sign with the Spartans.

However, the 2024 class could end the drought, as Michigan State is already in on a few five-star battles. Buford (Ga.) High School safety KJ Bolden comes from the same high school as Spartan safety Malik Spencer, providing some familiarity for MSU. The No. 4 player in the country and the top safety in this class, the Spartans aren’t a favorite to land Bolden, but have the resources and ties to stay in contention.

A more-likely five-star option is Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy defensive tackle David Stone. Michigan State already has multiple crystal ball predictions in their favor for the No. 9 player in the country. Stone has already visited East Lansing twice, and is bound for more trips north in the future.

There is a good chance Michigan State lands Stone – more likely than any other five-star that the Spartans have recruited since Tucker arrived in East Lansing. Stone has been very outspoken about how much he likes MSU, but it will come down to the coaching staff to close the deal.

3.) Make It Back To A Bowl Game

While this feels obvious, almost everyone took a bowl game for granted prior to the 2022 season. Many felt this team would regress after an 11-2 record in 2021, but few predicted Michigan State to fall to 5-7 in 2022. Peeking ahead, the Spartans appear to have an even tougher schedule in 2023.

Each of the seven programs Michigan State lost to last season are back on the schedule in 2023. In addition, the Spartans have a road test against Iowa, which has been one of the tougher venues for road opponents to win at in recent years. While the Spartans have the chance to redeem each of their losses last season, they’ll have their hands full.

The biggest key for MSU’s improvement this season is going to be the offense. Incumbent starting quarterback Payton Thorne may not have a guaranteed job in the fall, with with redshirt junior Noah Kim and redshirt freshman Katin Hauser in contention to take his spot.

Additionally, there will be new faces along the offensive line, with two new incoming players expected to compete for starting jobs. The running back room is still being sorted out, while the wide receiver room has mostly unproven options behind returning starters Keon Coleman and Tre Mosley.

With all these underlying questions and position competitions, the Spartans have their hands full in the spring and summer. In Year 4, offensive coordinator Jay Johnson needs to figure out how to score more than the 24.4 points per game that Michigan State averaged last season.

There is a lot of room for improvement in all areas for the Spartans in 2023. On the field, they have a chance to reestablish their identity and find redemption. Off the field, recruiting efforts will produce better results if Michigan State wins games. We’ll get a better idea of where this program is at when things ramp back up in the spring.