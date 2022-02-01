Three Michigan State football players invited to 2022 NFL Combine

These Spartans will have a chance to showcase their athletic abilities ahead of the NFL Draft

As the college football offseason continues, at least three former Spartans are getting the opportunity to show professional scouts after receiving invitations to attend the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

Former Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker, wide receiver Jalen Nailor and TE Connor Heyward have each received invitations.

Walker, of course, had a phenomenal season with the Spartans after transferring the the program from Wake Forest. The tailback finished with 1,636 yards on 263 carries with 18 rushing touchdowns, and also had 13 catches out of the backfield for 89 yards and a touchdown.

Walker was named the Doak Walker Running Back of the Year, and won the Walter Camp Award, given to college football's "Player of the Year".

Nailor, a junior wide receiver, was one of quarterback Payton Thorne's favorite targets, and finished second on the team in receptions (37), receiving yards (695) and receiving touchdowns (6) despite missing four and a half games with an upper body injury. Nailor also led Michigan State in yards per reception at 18.8 per catch.

Heyward, who made the move from running back to tight end this past season, made an impact in several areas throughout his senior year. He finished with 35 catches for 326 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

For his college career, the fifth-year senior had 96 receptions for 711 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns. He also had 211 carries for 825 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns. Heyward made a significant impact as a blocker this season as well.

As Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker continues to bring talent to East Lansing, more and more Spartan athletes will find their way both to the Combine and as draft picks in future NFL Drafts.