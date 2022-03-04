What experts are saying about Michigan State football players at the NFL Combine

The NFL Draft Combine is underway in Indianapolis, and three former Michigan State Spartans are showing off their physical attributes for NFL scouts.

Kenneth Walker III, Jalen Nailor and Connor Heyward each received an invite to the Combine, and hope to improve their draft stock. Leading up to the event, NFL.com's Lance Zierlein gave scouting reports for each player, including strengths and weaknesses.

Kenneth Walker III

Grade

6.35 (out of 8.0)

Scouting report

Walker is a compact back with a very powerful, sturdy base. He can find his own yards with twitchy directional change when run-blocking breaks down and possesses plus-rated contact balance to add on to his yardage throughout the game. Walker is a very determined runner who is more reactive than instinctive, which leads to wild shifts in his rush track. He can handle RB1 workload in terms of carries but needs work as a third-down option. Walker would benefit from better rush-track discipline, but his explosiveness and unpredictable style should still lead to success as a future starter.

Strengths

Compact and powerful with the build to handle a full workload.

Scans and picks up run lanes in any direction.

Feet are fast and agile in tight quarters.

Instant one-cut talent with no gather steps needed.

Impressive body control and change-of-direction balance.

Able to create something out of nothing.

Burst to turn the corner on bounce-out runs when spilled.

Instinctive to square pads against tackles on an angle.

Transitions into accelerated, powerful finish.

Drops pads and batters tacklers in space.

Yards after contact will continue as a pro.

Only one fumble on 276 touches in 2021.

Stop-start experience in Wake Forest run game has helped him.

Weaknesses

Herky-jerky running style lacks fluidity.

Not a naturally trusting, decisive runner.

Quick to get away from play design without a clear point of entry.

Prematurely searches for cutback opportunities on backside.

Needs to run with more discipline to the track.

Allows leakage in pass pro due to failure to square the blitz.

Jalen Nailor

Grade

5.94

Scouting Report

Speedy outside target with field-stretching talent who has been beset by injuries in three separate seasons. Nailor is sudden but smooth with his route release and his gliding gait tends to mask his acceleration, allowing him to climb quickly past the coverage. While he can work deep, he has the agility and body control to become a more effective route specialist on all three levels. Nailor is a competitor but has some trouble winning battles against stronger, physical corners. Teams will need to weigh the playmaking speed against the injury background, but Nailor has the talent to become an NFL backup.

Strengths

State champion sprinter with nickname "Speedy."

Ready to stomp on the accelerator at a moment's notice.

Attacks the cushion and leverage at a threatening pace.

Adjusts vertical route to stack the coverage.

Fluid stop-and-go for winning double moves.

Sharp route cuts with burst to separate.

Run blocking matters to him.

Gets to positioning and braces up with sustain footwork.

Weaknesses

Missed extensive time due to injury in 2018, 2019 and 2021.

Physical coverage takes him out of his rhythm.

Occasional focus drops on stop routes and hitches.

Somewhat sporadic downfield tracking and adjustment.

Gives away catch space too readily.

Missing hand strength to finish when contested.

What NFL Insiders say:

"If he could stay healthy you would have something with him, but he's just not very durable." — Scout for NFC team

Connor Heyward

Grade

5.62

Scouting Report

Former running back turned H-back with surprisingly sticky hands and a determined demeanor to find additional yardage after the catch. Heyward fails the pregame eyeball test as a shorter player with a paunchy upper body and a lack of length. However, he catches everything and his tape is filled with good football plays. He has move-blocking potential but is not schooled-up enough in that area for a team to trust him at this point. Heyward's draft stock might be limited due to his lack of physical traits, but he's a natural football player who might find a roster spot thanks to his versatility.

Strengths

Former running back who provides potential run/catch versatility.

Plays through route redirection with good strength.

Hands are natural, strong and quick.

Has highlight-reel catches outside the frame dating back to 2018.

Running back instincts and acceleration as a target in the screen game.

Accelerates quickly and finishes powerfully after the catch.

Adequate radar as move blocker.

Experience with punt coverage and kick returns.

Weaknesses