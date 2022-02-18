NFL Draft: Where Kenneth Walker, Jalen Nailor and others are projected to land

With the Super Bowl behind us, its time to take a look ahead at where several Michigan State players could be selected in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft.

Three Spartans were invited to the NFL Combine, which begins on March 1: tailback Kenneth Walker III, wide receiver Jalen Nailor and tight end/H-back Connor Heyward. All three will have the opportunity to improve their draft stock that week as they work out and interview with several NFL franchises.

According to mock drafts at The Draft Network, Walker III is currently projected as a second round pick, ranging from 50th overall to the Miami Dolphins to 64th overall to the Denver Broncos. If he is the first running back taken in the draft, as projected, there's a high probability that Walker could be taken even higher.

Nailor, meanwhile, currently projects as a late 5th round, early 6th round selection — from 166th overall by the Dallas Cowboys to 205th overall to the Houston Texans. The speedy wide receiver missed four and a half games for Michigan State this past season after suffering a hand injury.

Heyward, meanwhile, went undrafted in several simulations on The Draft Network, though he did have a good showing at the Reese's Senior Bowl and made an impression on the Detroit Lions organization. The tight end/H-back hybrid will get a chance to showcase his athleticism at the Combine.

Other Spartans who publically declared for the 2022 NFL Draft are interior offensive lineman Kevin Jarvis and offensive tackle AJ Arcuri. In addition, defensive lineman Jacob Panasiuk, IOL Matt Allen, edge rusher Drew Beesley, OT Luke Campbell, and edge rusher Drew Jordan have all exhausted their college eligibility.

Several of these players could sign contracts with various franchises as undrafted free agents.

The 2022 NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, Apr. 28 and conclude on Sunday, Apr. 30.