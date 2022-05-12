Skip to main content

Michigan State's Noah Harvey invited to Las Vegas Raiders mini-camp

Ten Spartans have now been drafted, signed as free agents or been invited to mini-camps in 2022

Michigan State linebacker Noah Harvey has been invited to the Las Vegas Raiders mini-camp, which is set to begin in early June.

This marks the fourth Spartan to be invited to an NFL franchise's mini-camp this offseason, joining Matt Coughlin (Chicago Bears), Anthony Russo (Carolina Panthers) and Matt Allen (New York Giants).

After redshirting as a true freshman, Harvey played in 43 career games, making 16 starts at linebacker, over the next four seasons in East Lansing. He started each of the final four games for the Spartans in 2021.

Harvey finished his career with 137 tackles, including 14 tackles for loss and five sacks. He added seven pass break-ups, one interception and one forced fumble.

Michigan State also had four players drafted this summer in Kenneth Walker III (Seattle Seahawks), Jalen Nailor (Minnesota Vikings), Connor Heyward (Pittsburgh Steelers) and AJ Arcuri (Los Angeles Rams).

Both Kevin Jarvis (Detroit Lions) and Jacub Panasiuk (Washington Commanders) signed as undrafted free agents following the NFL Draft.

