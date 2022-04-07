Michigan State offensive analyst leaves after three months in East Lansing

Another Power Five school came calling, and he's out the door...

Mel Tucker has a position open on his offensive staff after analyst Blaine Gautier accepted a job at Baylor University.

Gautier was hired by Michigan State in January as an offensive analyst, but he's out of the door less than three months later after Baylor offered him an Associate Director of Player Personnel position on its staff.

Prior to being hired by the Spartans, Gautier was the wide receivers coach at McNeese State for two years. He also spent five seasons at LSU.

It's late in the hiring process, but you can be sure that Tucker will look around the country for a replacement for Gautier.