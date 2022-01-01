Michigan State O-lineman declares for 2022 NFL Draft

The Spartans will have an 12-game starter to replace on the offensive line

Michigan State starting offensive guard/tackle Kevin Jarvis has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.

The redshirt senior had another year of eligibility remaining, due to last season's free year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He started all 12 games for the Spartans this season, the first eight at right guard and the final four at right tackle.

Jarvis did not play in Michigan State's 31-21 win in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

Offensive line is an area of need for Mel Tucker and his coaching staff this offseason, as they attempt to build upon the success of an 11-2 season in 2021.

Jarvis was voted Honorable Mention All-Big Ten by both the conference's media and coaches this season. He played in 44 career games, starting 39 of those.