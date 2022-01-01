Skip to main content
    •
    January 1, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Michigan State starting O-lineman declares for 2022 NFL Draft

    The Spartans will have an 12-game starter to replace on the offensive line
    Author:

    Michigan State starting offensive guard/tackle Kevin Jarvis has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.

    The redshirt senior had another year of eligibility remaining, due to last season's free year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He started all 12 games for the Spartans this season, the first eight at right guard and the final four at right tackle.

    Jarvis did not play in Michigan State's 31-21 win in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

    Offensive line is an area of need for Mel Tucker and his coaching staff this offseason, as they attempt to build upon the success of an 11-2 season in 2021.

    Read More

    Jarvis was voted Honorable Mention All-Big Ten by both the conference's media and coaches this season. He played in 44 career games, starting 39 of those. 

    USATSI_15270973_168388427_lowres
    Football

    Michigan State O-lineman declares for 2022 NFL Draft

    10 seconds ago
    USATSI_17434284_168388427_lowres
    Football

    Spartan Football Essentials: The Last Bites of the Peach are the Sweetest

    Dec 31, 2021
    TuckerPeachBowl
    MSU Football

    The best is yet to come for Michigan State Football

    Dec 31, 2021
    USATSI_17431536_168388427_lowres
    Football

    Five Takeaways: Michigan State comes back to win the Peach Bowl

    Dec 30, 2021
    GruffSparty
    Football

    Staff predictions: No. 10 Michigan State, No. 12 Pittsburgh meet in Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

    Dec 30, 2021
    USATSI_17158183_168388427_lowres
    Football

    Michigan State releases FIRE hype video ahead of Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl game

    Dec 30, 2021
    USATSI_13999268_168388427_lowres
    Football

    Mel Tucker, Pat Narduzzi advocate for Mark Dantonio’s inclusion in College Football Hall of Fame

    Dec 29, 2021
    USATSI_17424838_168388427_lowres
    Basketball

    Five Observations: No. 10 Michigan State pulls away late to beat High Point

    Dec 29, 2021