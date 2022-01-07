Skip to main content
Michigan State offensive lineman returning for 2022

Quarterback Payton Thorne will have his blindside protected by a veteran next season with this returnee

Another Michigan State senior will make use of the free COVID year of eligibility and return for the 2022 season. On Friday, left tackle Jarrett Horst announced his intentions to return to East Lansing next season.

Horst started eight games at left tackle for the Spartans in 2021, before missing the final four games of the regular season due to injury. Despite a shortened season, Horst was named honorable mention All-Big Ten by both the media and the coaches.

The 6-foot-6, 300-pounder from Middleton, Wisc. started his playing career at Ellsworth Community College in 2018. He then transferred to Arkansas State, where he was named third team All-Sun Belt at left tackle in his sophomore season. After playing seven games with the Red Wolves as a junior, Horst transferred to Michigan State last offseason.

Should he remain healthy in 2022, Horst will provide stability at the most important position along the offensive line for the Spartans. Michigan State has struggled with consistency and depth on the offensive front for several years now.

Horst joined safety Xavier Henderson and cornerback Ronald Williams as seniors who have elected to use their extra year of eligibility. Redshirt junior wide receiver Jayden Reed also announced his intent to return to Michigan State in 2022.

