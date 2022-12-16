Michigan State punter Bryce Baringer named a consensus All-American

Michigan State football did not have the season that most Spartans fans expected or hoped for, but one player from the 2022 roster performed his duty at a level worthy of national recognition.

Senior punter Bryce Baringer was named the Eddleman-Fields Big Ten Punter of the Year two weeks ago, and has been since been named a consensus All-American by the five major associations and foundations that vote on All-America status.

Baringer earned first team All-American status from The Associated Press (AP), the Walker Camp Foundation and the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA). He was also recognized as second team All-America by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and the Sporting News.

The FWAA named Iowa's Tory Taylor as its first team All-America honoree, while the Sporting News selected Rutgers' Adam Korsak, who won this year's Ray Guy Award as the nation's top punter.

Baringer is just the second Michigan State punter and the 29th player in program history to be named a consensus All-American. Brandon Fields (2004) is the only other Spartan punter to earn the distinction. The last two MSU players to be named consensus All-Americans were running back Kenneth Walker III (2021) and cornerback Darqueze Dennard (2013).

One of three finalists for the Ray Guy Award himself, Baringer led the FBS in punting with a school-record 49.0-yard average, which is also the second-best single-season average in Big Ten history (Iowa's Reggie Roby had a 49.8-yard average in 1981).

Michigan State also ranked No. 1 in the FBS in net punting (45.5-yard average) in 2022, as Baringer had only four touchbacks this season while placing 22 of his 50 punts (44 percent) inside the 20, including eight inside the 10. The sixth-year graduate senior also had a Big Ten-best 24 punts of 50-plus yards (48 percent), including 10 of 60-plus yards.

Baringer's career punting average of 46.0 yards per punt (161 punts for 7,406 yards) is not only a Michigan State record, but the best in Big Ten history. Iowa's Reggie Roby (1979-82) previously held the Big Ten career record with a 45.5 average. Last season, Baringer set a school record with his 48.4-yard punting average, only to be eclipsed by this year's 49.0-yard average.



Baringer is currently preparing for the NFL Draft and has accepted an invite to the Reese's Senior Bowl.