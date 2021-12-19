Skip to main content
    December 19, 2021
    All-Big Ten Punter Bryce Baringer will return to Michigan State

    One of the nation's best punters is returning to East Lansing for another season with the Spartans
    Michigan State got a boost to its special teams unit when unanimous second team All-Big Ten punter Bryce Baringer announced his intentions to return to East Lansing for the 2022 season.

    A redshirt senior, Baringer will be using the extra year of eligibility due to the Covid-19 pandemic to return to Michigan State for a sixth season.

    The 2021 campaign was by far the best of his career. Baringer led the Big Ten and was fourth in the nation with a net average of 48.6 yards per punt on 56 attempts. He was tied for first in the conference with 25 punts of 50 yards or more.

    Baringer downed 18 punts inside the opponents' 20 yard line, and pinned opponents inside their 10 yard line on 10 occastions. He was on the Ray Guy Award watch list for the majority of the season, an award given annually to the nation's best punter.

    His return gives Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker a reliable specialist and a certified weapon in field-position battles next season.

    All-Big Ten Punter Bryce Baringer will return to Michigan State

