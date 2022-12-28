What Mel Tucker Said About Every 2023 Michigan State Football Signee

Last Wednesday, Michigan State brought in a small but talented 2023 recruiting class, which ranked No. 25 in the country according to the 247Sports team rankings.

The Spartans added 15 high school prospects, who signed their letters of intent on Dec. 21 as part of National Signing Day. Of the 15 signed prospects, nine were considered four-star prospects by the 247Sports Composite rankings, which ties a program record for Michigan State.

MSU head coach Mel Tucker met with the media on National Signing Day to discuss the 2023 class, as well as several other players the Spartans have added via the transfer portal.

Here's what Tucker had to say about each MSU signee from the 2023 class:

4-star EDGE Bai Jobe; Community Christian School; Norman, Okla.

Rankings: No. 82 nationally, No. 14 Edge Rusher, No. 1 in state of Oklahoma

Tucker: “Bai was 6-4, 230 last time we saw him. He’s a four-star recruit, No. 1-rated prospect in this recruiting class. No. 1 player in the state of Oklahoma. His potential is through the roof. He’s got the quickest first step, I believe, in the country, getting off the ball. Combination of size and speed. He’s from Senegal. Very special guy, got a special story. Looking forward to you getting to know Bai.”

4-star DL Andrew Depaepe; Pleasant Valley High School; Bettendorf, Iowa

Rankings: No. 137 nationally, No. 16 Defensive Lineman, No. 2 in state of Iowa

Tucker: “Really stout in the run game, but he’s a high-level, elite-level pass-rusher. One of the most gifted pass-rushers in the country. Has the size-speed combination that you’re looking for. Possible early-impact guy. A mid-year enrollee.”

4-star LB Jordan Hall; IMG Academy; Bradenton, Fla.

Rankings: No. 179 nationally, No. 16 Linebacker, No. 41 in state of Florida

Tucker: "One of the best linebackers in the country. He’s a true leader on the field. He’s a get-you-lined-up guy, directs traffic, takes charge. He’s a field general, he’s like a coach on the field. He’s a do-it-all linebacker, run and pass. Great kid, comes from a great family. He’s a mid-year enrollee. We have quite a few guys coming back at that position, so we were just really looking to add one guy, and he was that guy for us.”

4-star DL Jalen Thompson; Cass Technical High School; Detroit, Mich.

Rankings: No. 220 nationally, No. 32 Defensive Lineman, No. 3 in state of Michigan

Tucker: “Really good size and speed. Four-star, dream team selection. Powerful pass-rusher. Plays with a chip on his shoulder. He’s really active in his community. He’s a 4.47 short shuttle guy, which shows his quickness and change of direction and explosiveness. He looks to make an early impact on the edge for us, run and pass.”

4-star OT Stanton Ramil; Thompson High School; Alabaster, Ala.

Rankings: No. 223 nationally, No. 20 Offensive Tackle, No. 17 in state of Alabama

Tucker: “One of the best offensive linemen in the country. Two-time state champ. Comes from a big family. Looks to make an early impact. Mid-year enrollee. Really good size, athleticism.”

4-star TE Brennan Parachek; Dexter High School; Dexter, Mich.

Rankings: No. 327 nationally, No. 18 Tight End, No. 6 in state of Michigan

Tucker: “He’s a versatile tight end. Really good in the open field, good yards after contact. Extremely talented. Was named to the dream team at three different positions – tight end, defensive line and punter. Great baseball player as well. Comes from a very athletic family. He’s a mid-year enrollee. He’s one of those guys that he flips the script when he gets on the field. He’s just an elite competitor.”

4-star QB Sam Leavitt; West Linn High School; West Linn, Ore.

Rankings: No. 374 nationally, No. 23 Quarterback, No. 1 in state of Oregon

Tucker: "No. 1 player in the state of Oregon. He was named the state’s player of the year, won a state championship as a senior. This guy is a football junky, gym rat. Comes from a football family; his dad played at BYU, his brother plays for the Green Bay Packers right now. He’s got a big arm, very confident, live arm, can make all the throws. Was great to have him here on a visit earlier this month."

4-star IOL Cole Dellinger; Clarkston High School; Clarkston, Mich.

Rankings: No. 407 nationally, No. 27 Interior Offensive Lineman, No. 7 in state of Michigan

Tucker: “Cole is also one of those guys when he steps on the field it’s a different story for him. Four-star recruit. Comes from a very athletic family. Aggressive guy. Dream team selection in the state of Michigan. Mid-year guy.”

4-star IOL Keyshawn Blackstock; Coffeyville Community College; Covington, Ga.

Rankings: No. 7 JUCO transfer, No. 1 Interior Offensive Lineman, No. 2 in state of Georgia

Tucker: “I’ve known him for a few years. … Top JUCO offensive lineman in the country. Nasty run blocker. Plays with a chip on his shoulder. He’s a football gym rat. Great guy off the field, flips the switch when he gets on the field. He’s looking to make an early impact. He’s a mid-year enrollee.”

3-star CB Chance Rucker; Ryan High School; Denton, Texas

Rankings: No. 438 nationally, No. 42 Cornerback, No. 71 in state of Texas

Tucker: “Really good size and length, athleticism. Good ball skills. He’s a physical corner. He’s good in press coverage. He’s got really good balance and body control and patience at the line. He’s got a bright future. He’s got a great personality. I’m looking forward to you getting to meet him. He’s a mid-year enrollee.”

3-star WR Jaelen Smith; Klein Cain High School; Houston, Texas

Rankings: No. 695 nationally, No. 93 Wide Receiver, No. 110 in state of Texas

Tucker: “He’s a do-it-all football player. Very versatile. One of the most underrated players in the country, we believe. A 10.9 [second] 100-meter. Great athlete. Bright future. Great family – mom and step-dad are retired NYPD.”

3-star CB Eddie Pleasant III; Carrollwood Day High School; Tampa, Fla.

Rankings: No. 873 nationally, No. 86 Cornerback, No. 127 in state of Florida

Tucker: “He’s a physical corner. Plays downhill, he looks for contact. Plays with a chip on his shoulder. Comes from a great program and a great family. He’s got catch-up speed. Hypercompetitive young man. Lucky to hold onto him.”

3-star ATH Aziah Johnson; Thomas Jefferson High School; Richmond, Va.

Rankings: No. 905 nationally, No. 69 Athlete, No. 24 in state of Virginia

Tucker: “He is a speed guy, he’s a 4.4 40 guy. Plays with a chip on his shoulder. He’s an absolute alpha. Saw him play basketball the other day, outstanding athlete. Tremendous on both sides of the ball. Named first-team all-state on both offense and defense, which, that’s unusual. He’s a playmaker, he scored touchdowns in five different ways including rushing, receiving, interception return, kick return, punt return. Great personality. He’s got a bright future. Really excited about him.”

3-star CB Sean Brown; Simi Valley High School; Simi Valley, Calif.

Rankings: No. 950 nationally, No. 95 Cornerback, No. 84 in state of California

Tucker: “He’s got rare size for a corner. He’s a 10.7 [second] 100-meter guy. His size and speed and his length, his ball skills, he could probably be a Power Five receiver, as well. Comes from an athletic family. Got a bright future. He’s got great versatility. I can’t say enough about him. I’m really excited to get a chance to work with him hands-on.”

3-star ATH Jaelon Barbarin; Chaminade High School; West Hills, Calif.

Rankings: No. 1135 nationally, No. 97 Athlete, No. 99 in state of California

Tucker: “He’s one of the fastest players in the country. He runs a 10.3 100 meters as a junior. He’ll be faster this year. Outstanding track athlete, but he’s a football player that runs track, which is important. Big personality. Gives our running back room a different dimension. He’s a home run hitter. He’ll probably be the fastest player on the field in pretty much every game we play this season. Rushed for 1,300 yards and 13 touchdowns this year.”

In addition to the 2023 class, Tucker also discussed eight transfer players that Michigan State added to its roster last week through the portal. Here's what he had to say about each of those eight players:

Defensive Lineman Tunmise Adeleye (Texas A&M)

Tucker: “Physical player. Outstanding pass-rusher. He’s one of those guys that comes in ready to play. One of the highest-rated in the portal, probably the highest-rated defensive lineman in the portal.”

Kicker Jonathan Kim (North Carolina)

Tucker: “One of the strongest legs in college football. He’s a kickoff machine. He led the FBS in touchbacks in 2020. Also will be critical in our field goals and extra points. He’ll make an impact immediately for us on and off the field.”

Defensive Tackle Dre Butler (Liberty)

Tucker: “I’ve known Dre for a long time. … Was an excellent basketball player in high school. Has grown into a very athletic defensive tackle. Experienced player, also had time at Auburn in the SEC. Really a big interior body that’s very athletic. You can see some film of him on Twitter doing some backflips if you look back far enough. (He should) be ready to compete right away. He’s a mid-year enrollee.”

Defensive Tackle Jarrett Jackson (Florida State)

Tucker: “Big body, athletic, sideline-to-sideline guy. Plays with a great motor. He’s a veteran player that’s gonna add a lot to our group. Ready for him to come in and compete.”

Running Back Nathan Carter (Connecticut)

Tucker: “Leading rusher for UConn his freshman year, 2021. This kid loves football. He’s a 4.42 40. Mid-year enrollee. And he plays with the type of toughness and relentless determination that we’re looking for.”

Tight End Tyneil Hopper (Boise State)

Tucker: “Obviously our offense, we always have a tight end on the field. We need guys that can block at the point of attack in our run game, he’s one of those guys that can do that. Really, really stout. He’s also a receiving threat. He’s a versatile player. He’s gonna do a great job for us on special teams. Brings the type of toughness that we need in the trenches at the point of attack. He’s also a mid-year.”

Cornerback Semar Melvin (Wisconsin)

Tucker: “He was a four-star coming out [of high school]. Transfer from Wisconsin. He’s a long corner. Plays with really good energy and passion. Was a 10.6 [second] 100-meter guy coming out and he’s ready to compete right away.”

Tight End Ademola Faleye (Norfolk State)

Tucker: “Right now he’s about 6-7, 240. Very good athlete, fluid, great ball skills. Can make plays all over the field. He’s a mismatch type of guy. Plays with a lot of confidence. He’s got big potential. He has 11-inch hands. He’s a mid-year enrollee. Really excited about him.”

Mel Tucker's full press conference from National Signing Day can be viewed below: