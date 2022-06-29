Michigan State Named Finalist For Top 75, Four-Star EDGE Bai Jobe

The Spartans make the 'Top 3' for one of the top targets on their board

The recruiting dead period just began for college football, but that hasn't cooled down Michigan State on the trail.

The Spartans are finalists for several of their top targets, including four-star Norman (Okla.) Community Christian EDGE Bai Jobe, who announced his 'Top 3' on Tuesday. Michigan State is joined by hometown Oklahoma and perennial power Alabama in Jobe's final three.

Jobe is ranked No. 9 among EDGE prospects, the No. 64 overall player in the country and the No. 1 player in the state of Oklahoma, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. He has over 30 offers, and narrowed his list down from his 'Top 8' that he released at the end of May.

Georgia, Texas A&M, Miami, Baylor and Vanderbilt were trimmed from the list.

Jobe was in East Lansing over the weekend of June 17, and by all accounts had an excellent official visit with the Spartans. Pass rush specialist Brandon Jordan has been instrumental for Michigan State in Jobe's recruitment, and defensive line coach Marco Coleman has been heavily involved here as well.

Jordan and Coleman's efforts have paid dividends, as MSU currently has two crystal ball predictions to land Jobe from 247Sports.

The Spartans have been named in several final groupings already this week, with three-star offensive tackle Joe Crocker listing Michigan State in his 'Top 3' and four-star cornerback Caleb Presley put MSU in his 'Top 6'.

Michigan State started this month red-hot, landing five commitments following the first two weeks of official visits. But things have slowed a bit for the Spartans over these last couple weeks, and MSU lost one of those five commitments when four-star cornerback Jaylon Braxton backed off his verbal commitment.

Still, the additions of four-star cornerback Chance Rucker, four-star wide receiver Demitrius Bell, four-star linebacker Jordan Hall and four-star offensive lineman Clay Wedin have created a buzz for the program this summer and bolstered their 2023 class.

Head coach Mel Tucker and his staff are on the verge of building one of MSU's best recruiting classes in recent memory. The Spartans' 10 verbal pledges, seven of which come from four-star prospects, has Michigan State's 2023 class currently ranked No. 19 in the country.

MSU signed a total of five four-star prospects in the class of 2022, and has not exceeded that number of four-star signees in one class since 2016, when nine four-star prospects pledged to the Spartans. With a long way to go until National Signing Day in December, Michigan State has put itself in a good position to sign more four-star or higher ranked prospects than ever before in the program's history.

