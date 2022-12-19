Four-star linebacker decommits from MSU days before National Signing Day

The 2023 recruiting cycle has been a strange roller-coaster ride for Michigan State football.

Just as the Spartans had seemingly regained some momentum on the trail, four-star Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas linebacker Jayvant Brown decommitted from MSU on Sunday afternoon. The move comes a little over a month after Brown committed to Michigan State.

Since Brown announced that his recruitment had been reopened, there's been speculation that the reason he is no longer committed to Michigan State is that the Spartans' coaching staff pulled their scholarship offer. However, no specific details as to why that occurred have been reported.

Brown has garnered 27 offers during his recruitment, including from high-profile programs such as Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame and others. He is ranked No. 397 overall and the No. 30 linebacker in the '23 class, according to 247Sports' composite rankings.

With the departure of Brown, Michigan State's 2023 class has slipped to back to just 13 commitments and is ranked No. 32 in the country.

The Spartans got out to a fantastic start in the 2023 cycle this past summer, surging into the nation's Top 10 classes with a flurry of high-profile commitments in June and July. However, after struggling to a 5-7 record in 2022, momentum on the trail was halted.

Michigan State has suffered eight decommitments from their class total, including six since mid-October. Five of the eight total decommits have come from four-star prospects.

After the hot start this summer, it seemed inevitable that Michigan State's 2023 class would tie or break the program record for number of four-stars committed in a single class (9). However, with MSU's class sitting at eight four-stars just two days before the early signing period, its far from guaranteed that the Spartans will eclipse or match the record.

Michigan State verbal commitments, Class of 2023