Skip to main content

Michigan State makes 'Top 5' for two 2024 in-state athletes

The Spartans are recruiting the state of Michigan well during the 2024 cycle...

Michigan State football has started to ramp up its recruiting for the 2024 cycle. With three skill position players already committed, the Spartans are in contention for two more.

After four-star cornerback Jaylen Thompson announced his commitment to MSU on Tuesday at the Supermax 100 Midwest Invitational football camp, Harper Woods (Mich.) four-star athlete Jacob Oden announced his top five schools — Michigan State, Penn State, Iowa, Michigan, and Tennessee.

At 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, Oden is the No. 160 player in the country (according to 247Sports Composite) and the No. 16 rated athlete. He would be an option at both wide receiver or safety at the collegiate level.

While Harper Woods struggled with a 3-6 record this past season, Oden flourished. He was on the MHSFCA ‘Dream Team’, and was a Detroit News All-State selection as a safety. His length helps him in pass coverage and his size allows him to be a force against the run as well.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In addition to the defensive impact that he brings, Oden also showed massive upside as a wide receiver this past season. No matter what side of the ball he plays in college, Oden would be a huge addition for the Spartans.

In addition to being named a finalist by Oden, Michigan State also made the cut for Belleville (Mich.) three-star linebacker Jeremiah Beasley. Along with the Spartans, his top five includes Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Michigan, and Tennessee.

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound linebacker was part of Belleville’s daunting state championship defense in 2022. Beasley is the No. 250 overall player, the No. 20 linebacker and the No. 6 player in Michigan for the 2024 class.

Beasley finished the 2022 season with a total of 108 tackles, earning him All-State honors by multiple sources. On offense, he ran for over 1,200 yards with 27 touchdowns. Beasley is a sideline-to-sideline linebacker built for the modern game, and a good fit in the 4-2-5 base defense that Michigan State features.

The Spartans are in contention for several of the top in-state athletes for the 2024 cycle. With River Rouge (Mich.) wide receiver Nick Marsh already committed, Michigan State has put itself in a good spot in many other in-state battles. MSU currently has the No. 11 class nationally, and will look to finish among the nation’s best after this strong start.

Michigan State Spartans

USATSI_6674388_168388427_lowres
Football

Four-star 2024 cornerback commits to Michigan State Football

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_18973890_168388427_lowres
Football

Michigan State's Sack Leader Returning In 2023

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_19240122_168388427_lowres
Football

Mel Tucker: "I haven't planned to make any changes" to Michigan State coaching staff

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_18970657_168388427_lowres
Football

NSD Recap: Michigan State lands 2nd consecutive Top 25 class

By Aedan Mulcrone
USATSI_19666118_168388427_lowres
Basketball

Five Takeaways: Michigan State shakes off slow start, routs Oakland in 2nd Half

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_19463248_168388427_lowres
Football

BOOM! Michigan State signs No. 1-ranked defensive lineman from transfer portal

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_15198531_168388427_lowres
Football

BREAKING: Michigan State lands former Detroit Cass Tech running back from transfer portal

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_8780664_168388427_lowres
Football

Michigan State lands massive defensive tackle out of transfer portal

By Matthew Lounsberry