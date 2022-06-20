Michigan State makes Top 10 for 2024, five-star cornerback out of Alabama

The Spartans are in the hunt for one of the nation's top players in the Class of 2024

Michigan State is off to a great start in the 2023 recruiting cycle, but the Spartans are already putting in work for future recruiting classes as well.

That work is coming to fruition, as Michigan State is in the running for some of the top players in the Class of 2024. On Saturday, the Spartans were included in the Top 10 schools for 2024 five-star cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe.

A 5-foot-11, 170-pound prospect out of Clay-Chalkville High School in Pinson, Ala., Mbakwe is considered the No. 22 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He's also rated as the No. 3 cornerback in the country, and the top player in the state of Alabama.

Alongside the Spartans, Mbakwe included in-state programs Alabama and Auburn, as well as Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Florida State and Louisville.

Mbakwe has over 25 FBS scholarship offers, so the fact that the Spartans have made their way into his Top 10 further shows the ability of Mel Tucker and his staff to resonate with some of the top high school prospects throughout the country. Michigan State secondary coach Harlon Barnett is the Spartans' primary recruiter in Mbakwe's recruitment.

Obviously, there's still a long way to go in this battle, and the in-state programs will be difficult to compete with, especially the Crimson Tide. Mbakwe's hometown of Pinson is only about an hour drive away from Tuscaloosa.

Still, Tucker's ties to the South during his time coaching in the SEC are clearly helping the head coach get Michigan State in the door for some of the top talent below the Mason-Dixon Line.

Spartan Nation will continue to watch Mbakwe's recruitment closely.