BREAKING: Michigan State lands wide receiver commit on eve of Signing Day

Just hours away from the early signing period, Michigan State football has added to its 2023 recruiting class.

On Tuesday evening, three-star Houston (Texas) Klein Cain High School wide receiver Jaelen Smith announced his commitment to the Spartans, choosing MSU over fellow finalists Minnesota and Vanderbilt.

According to the 247Sports Composite rankings, Smith is ranked No. 695 overall and the No. 93 wide receiver in the Class of 2023, and the No. 110 player from the state of Texas. He visited Michigan State back on Dec. 2, and chose the Spartans on the eve of the early National Signing Day (Dec. 21).

At 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, Smith has good size and a nice frame for MSU's strength and conditioning staff to work with once he arrives in East Lansing. Wide receiver coach Courtney Hawkins was the primary recruiter for the Spartans in this battle.

Smith provides Michigan State's offensive coaching staff with a versatile weapon. As a senior, he compiled 695 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on 34 receptions as a receiver, adding 830 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns as a ball carrier. Smith played some quarterback as well, throwing for 452 yards and four touchdowns while completing 35-of-70 attempts.

With Smith in the fold, Michigan State's 2023 recruiting class is up to 14 commitments and the Spartans' class is now ranked No. 26 in the country and No. 4 in the Big Ten Conference. Of the 14 committed prospects in MSU's 2023 class, eight are listed as four-stars. That's one shy of the program record in the 247Sports era of recruiting (since 2000).

Michigan State verbal commitments, Class of 2023