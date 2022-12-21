BREAKING: Michigan State lands wide receiver commit on eve of Signing Day
Just hours away from the early signing period, Michigan State football has added to its 2023 recruiting class.
On Tuesday evening, three-star Houston (Texas) Klein Cain High School wide receiver Jaelen Smith announced his commitment to the Spartans, choosing MSU over fellow finalists Minnesota and Vanderbilt.
According to the 247Sports Composite rankings, Smith is ranked No. 695 overall and the No. 93 wide receiver in the Class of 2023, and the No. 110 player from the state of Texas. He visited Michigan State back on Dec. 2, and chose the Spartans on the eve of the early National Signing Day (Dec. 21).
At 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, Smith has good size and a nice frame for MSU's strength and conditioning staff to work with once he arrives in East Lansing. Wide receiver coach Courtney Hawkins was the primary recruiter for the Spartans in this battle.
Smith provides Michigan State's offensive coaching staff with a versatile weapon. As a senior, he compiled 695 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on 34 receptions as a receiver, adding 830 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns as a ball carrier. Smith played some quarterback as well, throwing for 452 yards and four touchdowns while completing 35-of-70 attempts.
With Smith in the fold, Michigan State's 2023 recruiting class is up to 14 commitments and the Spartans' class is now ranked No. 26 in the country and No. 4 in the Big Ten Conference. Of the 14 committed prospects in MSU's 2023 class, eight are listed as four-stars. That's one shy of the program record in the 247Sports era of recruiting (since 2000).
Michigan State verbal commitments, Class of 2023
- Four-star EDGE Bai Jobe; Community Christian School; Norman, Okla.; No. 82 nationally, No. 14 EDGE, No. 1 in state of Oklahoma
- Four-star DL Andrew Depaepe; Pleasant Valley High School; Bettendorf, Iowa; No. 137 nationally, No. 16 Defensive Lineman, No. 2 in state of Iowa
- Four-star LB Jordan Hall; IMG Academy; Bradenton, Fla.; No. 179 nationally, No. 16 Linebacker, No. 41 in state of Florida
- Four-star DL Jalen Thompson; Cass Technical High School; Detroit, Mich.; No. 220 nationally, No. 32 Defensive Lineman, No. 3 in state of Michigan
- Four-star OT Stanton Ramil; Thompson High School; Alabaster, Ala.; No. 223 nationally, No. 20 Offensive Tackle, No. 17 in the state of Alabama
- Four-star TE Brennan Parachek; Dexter High School; Dexter, Mich.; No. 327 nationally, No. 18 Tight End, No. 6 in state of Michigan
- Four-star QB Sam Leavitt; West Linn High School; West Linn, Ore.; No. 374 nationally, No. 23 Quarterback, No. 1 in state of Oregon
- Four-star IOL Cole Dellinger; Clarkston High School; Clarkston, Mich.; No. 407 nationally, No. 27 Interior Offensive Lineman, No. 7 in state of Michigan
- Three-star CB Chance Rucker; Ryan High School; Denton, Texas; No. 437 nationally, No. 42 Cornerback; No. 70 in state of Texas
- Three-star WR Jaelen Smith; Klein Cain High School; Houston, Texas; No. 695 nationally, No. 93 Wide Receiver, No. 110 in state of Texas
- Three-star CB Eddie Pleasant III; Carrollwood Day High School; Tampa, Fla.; No. 865 nationally, No. 86 Cornerback; No. 127 in state of Florida
- Three-star ATH Aziah Johnson; Thomas Jefferson High School; Richmond, Va.; No. 897 nationally, No. 67 Athlete, No. 22 in state of Virginia
- Three-star CB Sean Brown; Simi Valley High School; Simi Valley, Calif.; No. 942 nationally, No. 95 Cornerback, No. 83 in state of California
- Three-star ATH Jaelon Barbarin; Chaminade High School; Simi Valley, Calif.; No. 1133 nationally, No. 97 Athlete, No. 99 in state of California