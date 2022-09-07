Reviewing our staff predictions for Michigan State vs. Western Michigan

Week 1 is always full of unknowns in college football. From what was reported throughout the offseason, our staff at Spartan Nation used that knowledge to our best ability to make bold predictions, including the score, for Michigan State’s season-opener against Western Michigan.

As you can expect, we hit on a few of these and missed on others. Let’s review:

Matt’s Bold Predictions

1. Spartan defense records at least 4 sacks

Defensive end Jacoby Windmon must’ve thought Matt was just writing about him, as he had four sacks by himself. The team finished with seven sacks on the night, exceeding the number that Matt predicted. Windmon earned National Defensive Player of the Week by the Walter Camp Football Foundation with his performance.

2. MSU ground game struggles early, finishes strong

I’m not sure the ground game struggled early, but it sure finished strong. It seemed that offensive coordinator Jay Johnson was shying away from the run game in the first half. While the Spartans only had 41 yards rushing in the first quarter, they averaged over five yards per attempt (eight carries). The fourth quarter ended strong with 89 rushing yards and a Jalen Berger touchdown. Berger finished the night with 120 yards on the night, leading all rushers.

3. Payton Thorne throws for 275+ yards and 3 TDs

This was half correct. Thorne ended up with 233 yards passing and four touchdowns. Thorne wasn’t pleased with his performance and thought he could’ve played better. It was Week 1, however, so there is room to improve.

Score Prediction: MSU 40 - WMU 17

Very close to the actual score, both teams were close to scoring again. Michigan State threw an interception at Western Michigan’s 26 yard line. Western Michigan fumbled at Michigan State’s 13 yard line. While neither are guaranteed to be touchdowns, they could have scored field goals. Also, Matt’s point spread was off by only one point.

Aedan’s Bold Predictions

1. Three MSU tailbacks will score TDs

This prediction fell through from the beginning. To start, Jalen Berger and Jarek Broussard were the only running backs who played on offense. Neither running back caught a pass, and Berger was the only one who scored. Broussard had an underwhelming performance, while Berger played with poise and had a big run late to help the Spartans seal the game.

2. Spartan freshman will account for 5 tackles or more

This is another failed prediction, but could be something to monitor in the future. With safety Xavier Henderson’s injury, freshman Jaden Mangham played more than expected. He split time with senior transfer Kendell Brooks. Brooks had an underrated performance, as he had five tackles and had a forced fumble. He may have that spot for now, but Mangham will still see some time.

3. MSU scores a defensive or special teams touchdown

This didn’t happen either. Michigan State recovered two fumbles, but fell on top of the ball immediately. Jayden Reed returned a punt for 18 yards and three yards, and fair caught the rest. Two of the kickoffs were squib kicks to Jarek Broussard and tight end Maliq Carr.

Score Prediction: MSU 34 - WMU 13

This prediction was nearly a bullseye, as the final ended up 35-13 in favor of the Spartans. Freshman kicker Jack Stone missed a field goal that could’ve added to the score.

Final thoughts

Both Michigan State’s coaches and players thought they could’ve been better against the Broncos. Payton Thorne seemed to be harder on himself than anyone else, which is encouraging to see from your quarterback. Head coach Mel Tucker kept emphasizing in his press conference he’s going to watch the game film again before he makes any decisions for the future.