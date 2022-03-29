Skip to main content

Former Michigan State D-line coach hired at MAC program

After spending nine seasons in East Lansing, he's found a new place to share his knowledge of the game

Former Michigan State defensive line coach Ron Burton, who spent nine seasons with the Green and White, has been hired for the same position by Miami (OH) University in the Mid-American Conference.

Burton stepped down from his position at Michigan State back on Jan. 16, two weeks after the Spartans' concluded their season with a victory over Pittsburgh in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

This offseason, MSU head coach Mel Tucker replaced Burton with former Georgia Tech defensive end/outside linebackers coach Marco Coleman. A Georgia Tech alum, Coleman has rich ties to an important recruiting state for the Spartans. Tucker also hired pass rush specialist Brandon Jordan, a move which is already paying dividends on the recruiting trail.

Burton was the last holdover of Mark Dantonio's staff at Michigan State, coaching for seven years alongside Dantonio in East Lansing, and two more under Tucker. 

While it was unclear at the time why Burton was stepping away, we can ascertain that the move was something of a mutual agreement between the Burton and Tucker for both parties to go in a different direction.

Burton's defensive lines performed admirably during his time at Michigan State, as he was part of a staff that helped the Spartans win Big Ten championships in 2013 and 2015. However, Tucker was probably seeking a defensive line coach with a little more recruiting punch, which is why he brought in Coleman and Jordan.

Prior to the nine years he spent at Michigan State, Burton spent 10 years coaching defensive line at the Air Force Academy. He's also served on coaching staffs at Grand Valley State, Indiana, Eastern Michigan, Morehead State and North Carolina.

